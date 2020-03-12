Cast Meets Polymer

What comes around goes around, especially in the shooting world. Cast bullets have been known as notorious killers, especially in flat-nosed design. The meplat, or flat nose, is what causes the wound channel, and the larger the meplat, the larger the wound channel. Add velocity, and the wound channel grows, much like a boat wake in water.

The one drawback cast bullets have is a tendency to lead your barrel when the bullet is driven too fast for conditions, causing a breakdown involving bullet lube, alloy composition, barrel condition or bullet size, to name a few.