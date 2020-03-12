Federal Solid Core
New for 2020, Federal Solid Core combines a hardcast, flat-nosed bullet with a blue Syntech jacket to create a new line of ammo capable of taking down game of all sizes while “blowing through bone, providing high weight retention and deep penetration” without lead fouling.
As a longtime, almost exclusive cast-bullet shooter and hunter, I know the importance of those ballistic traits. I also know the quality and rigorous testing performed by Federal engineers to trust these new bullets will perform as advertised. And if judging by the packaging, mountain lions and bears of all colors best beware!