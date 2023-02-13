Field Steel TOPS Knives Cuts to the Chase in the Great Outdoors

The Name Is Game

TOPS’ Camp Creek fixed-blades are based on the time-proven Nessmuk blade style, designed for skinning game without sacrificing utility around the camp. “Nessmuk” was outdoors writer George Washington Sears’ pen name, and the knife design first appeared in his book Woodcraft, dated 1884. The blade design is essentially a Drop Point with a widened, upswept tip (which, of course, negates it being a Drop Point) geared for riding under flesh and lifting it upwards as it goes. The main cutting edge serves the same utility functions as a Drop Point.

The TOPS Camp Creek is 9.0″ in overall length, with 4.4″ of the total devoted to a Nessmuk blade that would do its namesake proud. Premium Crucible Industries CPM S35VN stainless steel does the cutting chores and its tumbled finish cuts down on reflectivity. The Camp Creek’s full-tang handle offers finger grooves, and a protective guard flows off the blade and meets the upper handle for a comfortable grip. The ample handle scales are an attractive layered Micarta lay up of Tan and Brown, and there’s a fat, tubed lanyard hole at the base. A Coyote Tan Kydex dangler sheath is included.

TOPS’ Camp Creek Fire Edition is a spin-off of the original geared even more toward skinning. Roughly the same length as its older sibling (9.38″), the Fire Edition has a noticeably deeper Nessmuk blade with less of a point at the tip. The 4.50″ blade utilizes the same CPM S35VN stainless blade steel and tumbled finish. Designed as a “dream skinner,” the Fire Edition blade glides under flesh with long, clean cuts with less chance of puncturing organs. The Red/Black G10 handle is wider and has a slightly steeper angle to the blade for better positioning when skinning. Included with the Camp Creek Fire Edition is a black leather belt sheath.