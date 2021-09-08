Gear Spotlight: Lights and Lasers Roundup

Streamlight Pocket Mate USB

As the saying goes, “two is one and one is none.” And if one of the two is a mighty mouse, all the better.

The Streamlight Pocket Mate is a tiny, and I do mean tiny, keychain light with a big attitude. Its single activation button — handy for a thumb — turns on the low-power mode which beams out 45 lumens of light. That’s plenty for making your way from the car to the house or finding lost keys or a light switch. Another press amps the output up to a whopping 325 lumens, turning the Pocket Mate into a viable alternate defensive tool.

The light weighs next to nothing (1/2 oz.) and features a mini-USB charging port. A charge will get you an hour at low power or 20 minutes on high. A spring-loaded hook allows easy keychain attachment, and a subtle clip lets you go hands free.

Streamlight.com