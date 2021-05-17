Enter To Win A Turnbull Ruger Mark IV Target 10" Prize Package!

By Serena Juchnowski
I’m turning into my father. Not literally, but I’ve fallen into the habit of opening and closing the Gerber Fastball purely for entertainment. I’ve always been somewhat wary of flipper opening knives, but I’m comfortable with this one. I’ve actually come to prefer the one-handed opening as it comes in handy for daily knife tasks. The Fastball has a three-position pocket clip that can be moved for ambidextrous carry, a 3″ S30V Wharncliffe blade, and weighs a mere 2.7 oz. It clips easily and securely onto my jeans pocket and I nearly forget it’s there. I was honestly impressed with this American-made knife and how swiftly and easily it deploys. It fits naturally in my hand with a small indent below the blade serving as an intuitive grip point with protection from the blade. GerberGear.com

