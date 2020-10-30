Enter To Win A Altor 9mm & .380 Pistol Package!

GLOCKtober Treats

New GLOCK Accessories
Written By Joe Kriz
2020
4

October is coming to an end, but not before handing out new GLOCK accessories like an assorted bag of Halloween candy. While you may not dress in costume and run door to door in search of tricks or treats anymore, you’re never too old to celebrate GLOCKtober.

After sorting through the season’s sweetest offerings, here are our favorite new accessories for GLOCK model handguns.

CMC KRAGOS Slide

Known for their AR15/10 drop-in triggers, CMC Triggers also supports the GLOCK market with barrels, magwells and their new KRAGOS Slide, compatible with GLOCK G19/G17 Gen3 handguns. Named after the Greek god of victory and strength, the heat-treated and DLC coated 17-4 stainless-steel billet slide features a wraparound scalloped serration pattern, chamfered edges, RMR footprint optic cut and preinstalled tritium night sights. MSRP is $549.99.

For more info: cmctriggers.com

1791 Optic Ready Paddle Holster

Recognizing a shortage in quality holsters for optic-equipped handguns, 1791 Gunleather has expanded their Optic Ready Paddle Holster to accept the new GLOCK G43X/G48 MOS models. Designed for quick on/off carry, the adjustable open-top paddle holster is crafted from American-sourced Heavy Native Steerhide leather in classic brown or stealth black with reinforced stitching and a sweat shield. MSRP is $64.99.

For more info: 1791gunleather.com

Taran Tactical G43X/G48 Base Pads

While the GLOCK G43X/G48 have a standard capacity of 10 rounds, the innovative Shield Arms S15 magazines increased capacity to 15. Now, Taran Tactical has taken the mags to the next level with a 5-round Firepower Base Pad Kit for a total of 20+1 rounds of 9mm. Made from hard anodized CNC machined billet aluminum, the 1.25” long base pads use a patented push pin design for easy assembly/disassembly and weigh just 0.8 oz. MSRP is $39.99.

For more info: tarantacticalinnovations.com

GlockStore GSX100 Frame

Announced at the 2020 SHOT Show, GlockStore GSX100 frames have recently begun shipping. Similar to the crossover GLOCK G19X, the glass-filled polymer GSX100 combines a full-size grip — meaning full-size magazine — with a compact slide assembly and features improved ergonomics and texturing. The GSX100 fits various GLOCK Gen3 models, including the 9mm G19, .40 S&W G23 and .357 Mag G32. MSRP is $129.95.

For more info: glockstore.com

Recover Tactical 20/21 Stabilizer

Earlier this year, Recover Tactical released the 20/20 Stabilizer as a compact stabilizing arm brace for over 40 GLOCK models. Now, the company is extending its use to 10mm/.45 ACP large-frame GLOCKs with the 20/21 Stabilizer. Requiring no disassembly or modification, the black or tan polymer stabilizer frame features a charging handle, optic mount, Picatinny rails and folding arm brace. MSRP is $99.95–174.95, depending on model.

For more info: recovertactical.com

Strikes Industries LITESLIDE

Created with accuracy and performance in mind, the new Strike Industries LITESLIDE is a lightweight, durable and versatile upgrade for any GLOCK G19/G17 Gen3. Machined from heat-treated 17-4 stainless-steel billet and available in black and FDE, the LITESLIDE features aggressive front and rear serrations, lightening cuts, dovetails for GLOCK-compatible sights and the SI Universal Optics Mount cut with cover plate and screws. MSRP is $209.95.

For more info: strikeindustries.com

Fix It Sticks GLOCK Tool Kit

Not a true GLOCK accessory, the new Fix It Sticks GLOCK Tool Kit is a handy DIY tool for working on your GLOCK handgun. Included in the kit is a 3/16″ Hex Nut Driver with 6 in-lb Torque Limiter to avoid overtightening when changing your pistol’s front sight and a 3/32″ punch for removing various GLOCK pins. The front sight tool and pin punch are made from solid steel bar block and the torque limiter integrates with the Fix It Sticks T-Way Wrench. MSRP is $56.

For more info: fixitsticks.com

