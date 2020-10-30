GLOCKtober Treats

Taran Tactical G43X/G48 Base Pads
While the GLOCK G43X/G48 have a standard capacity of 10 rounds, the innovative Shield Arms S15 magazines increased capacity to 15. Now, Taran Tactical has taken the mags to the next level with a 5-round Firepower Base Pad Kit for a total of 20+1 rounds of 9mm. Made from hard anodized CNC machined billet aluminum, the 1.25” long base pads use a patented push pin design for easy assembly/disassembly and weigh just 0.8 oz. MSRP is $39.99.
For more info: tarantacticalinnovations.com