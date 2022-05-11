Go To The Light!

It’s no secret most violent encounters happen during dusk or darkness, so one might look at it as a disadvantage for the good guys like us. But is it? It depends on how you respond. If you know how the eye responds to darkness along with how and when to use light properly, you might just turn what appears to be a handicap into a tactical advantage.

I spent the majority of my police career on the midnight shift, so the tactical use of light became almost second nature for me. Darkness does create some problems, but it can also provide some significant advantages.

Let’s look at a typical traffic stop by a police officer at night. As soon as a suspect vehicle is stopped, the officer positions his patrol vehicle for maximum use of the tools available to him. In this case, he floods the stopped car with light from his headlights, blue lights, spotlight and even takedown lights. The driver who has become accustomed to his night vision suddenly experiences sensory overload. The officer then seemingly appears out of the darkness — his movement being concealed by a wall of light. He is then likely to shine his flashlight directly in the eyes of the occupants as he scans the vehicle for hazards. The end effect is to put the occupants at a disadvantage by impairing their ability to see.

On the other end of the spectrum, the same officer may have to enter a warehouse where he finds an open door at night. Here, he may be put at a tactical disadvantage going from a lighted parking lot into a partially or totally dark building. A bad guy in the building has already adapted to the darkness and can wait in the shadows for the officer’s approach. All of this has to do with how the human eye responds to changes in light. We’ve all experienced similar situations in our lives, so you don’t need to be an ophthalmologist. Use such knowledge to your benefit when operating in the dark. You can then use lighting options to your advantage and against the aggressor.

The equipment you choose to carry as a concealed carry holder is important. You want to have a compact yet powerful flashlight, a good weapon-mounted light or both. There is no shortage of great equipment available today. Like shooting, the most important element is not the equipment, but your knowledge and skill in using it properly. This is known as light control. You need to intelligently assess the situation and use light and darkness to help take control of it.