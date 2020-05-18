Pollution-Free Gas?

How well do they work? A good bore light will help you determine if the gas checks are helping keep your revolver’s bore clean. You can also check performance benefits by measuring a gas check’s effect on speed and accuracy.

I’ve been teaching reloading to one of my grandsons and his friend and one of our recent projects has been loading lead bullet cartridges with gas checks. Working with a Great Lakes Ammunition 158-gr. SWC polymer coated cast lead bullet, we installed Hornady gas checks using the Lee Precision Lube & Size Kit. We also loaded a batch of the exact same bullets without gas checks installed so we could compare results. For this load we used 3.0 grains of TiteGroup for both gas checked and non-gas checked bullets.

We chronographed both loads and found the gas checked bullets averaged 791 fps out of the chute and the non-gas checked bullets trucked along a little slower at 764 fps. Not really much difference there — a little over three percent. We also did some informal accuracy testing at 10 yards. The gas checked bullets grouped into 3″ while the non-gas-checked projectiles printed noticeably larger groups at 4.5″.

At the end of the day, my S&W 686 .357 Mangum wasn’t very dirty, and the holes in our targets were something we could smile about. If you’re casting your own bullets for .357 Magnum or .44 Magnum, adding gas checks is a surprisingly easy job using the Lee Precision bullet sizing kit for the appropriate caliber. For higher-pressure loads, you just might find yourself with a cleaner handgun and if you’re lucky, improved accuracy.

