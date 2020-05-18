Check This
Gas checks are primarily used with lead bullets in high-pressure revolver cartridges like the .357 and .44 Magnums. They’re also helpful with .45 Colt rounds for self-defense or hunting and even 10mm semi-autos. Gas checks are available for the Enfield .303, M1 Carbine and other surplus rifle lead bullets, allowing you to reload and shoot affordable lead bullet cartridges. For calibers where ammo availability is limited, that can be a lifesaver.
There are several ways you can integrate gas checks into your reloading. One is to buy cast bullets with a gas check already installed. These are available from companies including Brownells, MidwayUSA, Grizzly Cartridge Company, Montana Bullet Works and Missouri Bullet Works. You can buy Hornady or Lyman gas checks and install your own if you’re casting your own bullets. Installing your own gas check is easy if you use a bullet sizing kit — I use a Lee Precision Lube & Size Kit for Cast Bullets. Pushing the bullets through the sizing die seats and crimps the gas check. Piece of cake.
Some hardcore handloaders make their own gas checks from beer cans or aluminum flashing, which is available at a building supply store. It takes some special tooling you may have to make yourself, but if you’re interested in making gas checks, there are some videos on YouTube showing you how.