Online Exclusive: ARMED AND READY

Gunnysack: EyePal Peep Sighting System

By Tom McHale
2022
6

I’m blind. Well, not entirely, but things have been getting fuzzier ever since 12:01 a.m. on the day of my 40th birthday. Important things, like front sights and targets. The human eye is designed to focus at one distance at a time, but youthful eyeballs can compensate and switch back and forth better.

If you want to see your rear sight, front sight and target clearly, check out a time-tested solution — a small aperture. The EyePal is a vinyl-like “sticker” but without gooey stuff. It adheres to your shooting glasses and presents a tiny hole through which you view sights and targets. Optical magic brings your sights and target into much sharper focus. It’s similar to a small aperture on a camera — the in-focus depth of field is much deeper, thus capturing a larger area.

Versions are available for rifle and pistol sighting, and take it from me; these are indispensable for precision shooting over iron sights. I use them for all accuracy testing. EyePalUSA.com

