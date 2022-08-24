Gunnysack: Nixon Time Teller P

I enjoy fine things just as much as the next person, but not all fine things belong on the shooting range. One of the fine things that I enjoy is a good-looking watch. I tend to be a bit rough on my things, so I wanted a watch that would be tough and inexpensive while allowing me to still look my best.

The Nixon Time Teller P is a no-thrills plastic watch. Its body lines fit in with the rest of my Nixon watches. The watch is not digital, which is often a plus to those of us who grew up reading time the right way. The all-black band and face mean this watch has also served me well during dressier occasions. The band is tough, comfortable and flexible. It also includes a locking nub to keep the band length manageable. Nixon.com

