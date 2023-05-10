Holosun EPS Carry

You will become spoiled rotten by the reticles on many of Holosun’s new red dot sights and this compact model has it too. Rather than a simple dot (you can choose that if you like), the unit offers a 32 MOA circle with a dot in the center. My daily carry guns now have this; the speed and ease of “finding the dot” are unmatched.

While compact for easy concealed carry, you get all the bells and whistles. Shake-awake tech means it’s ready to go with no buttons or switches required. It’s got 12 brightness modes (four of which are night vision compatible) and an automatic mode that adjusts brightness to the environment. Solar panels will run the unit if your battery dies, but that’s unlikely if you change it out every year.

It uses the RMS footprint and includes an RMSc adapter, so it’ll fit plenty of guns. The enclosed body makes it waterproof and durable while keeping dirt from the electronics. Holosun.com

