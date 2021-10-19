Online Exclusive: Firearms Survey Says 82.7% of Gun Owners Have Handguns

HOLOSUN HE508T-RD X2

By Tom McHale
2021
1

Holosun has come on strong in the durable handgun red dot category with models ready and well-suited for hard use, in part thanks to Titanium bodies surrounding the more delicate electronic parts.

One of the standout features of this optic is the “target” reticle — a 32 MOA circle surrounding a 2 MOA center red dot. It’s an addictive sight picture once you try it. You can also run with just the outer circle or center dot only.

The side-mounted battery tray means no change of zero when swapping the battery every 50,000 hours or so and its Shake Awake technology ensures the dot is on and ready to go when the gun is moving. Last but certainly not least is the solar panel mini-farm on the top. If you do manage to run a battery dry, the unit still runs on solar power. Holosun.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Purchase A PDF Download Of The American Handgunner Nov/Dec 2021 Issue Now!

RELATED ARTICLES
Holosun HE508T-RD X2...
Holosun has come on strong in the durable handgun red dot category with models ready and well-suited for hard use, in part thanks to Titanium bodies...
Read Full Article
TAC SHIELD's Tactical Gun...
The Tactical Gun Belt from TAC Shield has a state-of-the-art design that offers an easier, more comfortable carry, whether carrying IWB or OWB.
Read Full Article
Bradford Knives: Precision...
Bradford Knives is a production knife manufacturer with many customizable options. Whatever knife you build, chances are there are not many in circulation...
Read Full Article
2021
1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Holosun...
Holosun has come on strong in the durable handgun red dot category with models ready and well-suited for hard use, in part thanks to Titanium bodies...
Read Full Article
TAC SHIELD’s...
The Tactical Gun Belt from TAC Shield has a state-of-the-art design that offers an easier, more comfortable carry, whether carrying IWB or OWB.
Read Full Article
Bradford Knives:...
Bradford Knives is a production knife manufacturer with many customizable options. Whatever knife you build, chances are there are not many in circulation...
Read Full Article