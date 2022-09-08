Honed Reflexes
Top red dots for CCW handguns
Thanks to improvements in technology, red dots are also now lighter and more compact than ever, making their application in the concealed carry world more reasonable. Whether you’re looking to extend your accuracy at range or ensure a more consistent, fast acquisition of a target, a red dot sight is without question a game changer. Here’s a look at 10 of some of the best new red dots for carry guns on the market.
Aimpoint Acro P1
Built to be the smallest enclosed red dot on the market, the Acro P1 weighs 2.1 oz., and was tested by Aimpoint with a .40 S&W handgun over the span of 20,000 rounds. In other words, it’s also one of the most rugged red dots around. The reflex sight comes with LED illumination and utilizes a 3.5 MOA dot. It features 10 total brightness settings and a battery life of 1.5 years of constant use, and over 8 years in the lower illumination settings. MSRP: $599
Burris Optics FastFire 3
Boasting a low profile and tough construction, the Burris FastFire 3 is one of the lightest, most reliable red dots available. Not only is it incredibly nimble at 1.5 oz., making it ideal for a carry gun, it also features automatic brightness adjustment for different daylight conditions. Available in 3 or 8 MOA configurations, the FastFire 3 has an auto shutoff after 8 hours and a battery with a 5-year life. MSRP: $269
C-More RTS2R
Much like the company’s competition sights, the RTS2R offers an impressive heads up display with incredibly fast target acquisition. Weighing in at a meager 1.16 oz., the RTS2R is available in 3, 6, 8 and 10 MOA dot sizes. Conveniently, a removable battery tray makes it possible to change the battery without the need to re-zero. Meanwhile, a single battery offers 1,500 hours of operation, depending on brightness level, which can be adjusted manually with 10 different settings. MSRP: $419
Bushnell Advance Reflex Sight
The Advance Reflex Sight is the smallest and lightest in Bushnell’s red dot family, which makes it an ideal fit for the concealed carry handgun. Built with a 5-MOA red dot, the sight aids in fast, close-range shooting and target acquisition. Fully waterproof and shockproof, the sight is capable of handling the harsh recoil of a semi-auto handgun or, should the need arise, of being completely submerged in water. With 10 brightness settings and unlimited eye relief, the red dot offers 80 MOA of adjustment. MSRP: $159
Docter Optics Sight III
Featuring automatic brightness adjustment and three manual adjustment points, the Docter Optics Sight III utilizes a 3.5 MOA dot and weighs an incredibly light 0.88 oz., so it’s well suited for the needs of a concealed carry handgun. The Sight III is available with various sight mounting options, either for handguns or AR-type platforms. A single CR2032 battery offers extended life and powers the unit, which features a battery indicator light. MSRP: $415
Holosun HS507C
Built for the pistol user, the HS507C is powered by a CR2032 battery and Solar Fail-Safe backup power, allowing it to run on a single battery for up to 10 years at power level 6. The Multi-Reticle System allows you to change between three reticles, including a 32 MOA circle with 2 MOA dot, a 2 MOA dot only or a 32 MOA ring only — with the push of a button. With up to 100,000 hours of battery life, the sight features 10 illumination settings and weighs just 2.65 oz. MSRP: $352
Vortex Optics Razor
Utilizing a large, crisp sight window, the Razor is constructed with a solid aluminum body and the option of either 3 or 6 MOA dot. The smaller 3 MOA dot gives greater accuracy at a distance, while the 6 MOA version helps with rapid shooting at close ranges. Weighing a scant 1.3 oz., the sight is tough enough to handle ARs, shotguns, and semi-auto pistols. It features a Picatinny rail mount and up to 150 hours of battery life on the highest setting, or 30,000 hours on lower settings. MSRP: $499
SIG SAUER Romeo1 Pro 1x20mm
Available in 3 or 6 MOA reticle configurations, the Romeo1 Pro features an upgraded emitter for superior brightness and outstanding battery life. The TruHold Lackless Zeroing System utilizes dual adjustment springs to endure handgun recoil and return to zero after each shot. Twelve brightness settings cover every light range and time of day, while MOTAC technology powers the device on and off with the detection or absence of movement. The battery lasts for roughly 20,000 hours in runtime and the device is fully waterproof and fog-proof. MSRP: $479
Shield Sights RMSc
When it comes to concealed carry handgun sights, lighter and more compact is better. This is where Shield’s RMSc compact red dot sight really shines. Utilizing an LED emitting diode, the sight is available in 4 or 8 MOA variants and weighs just 0.57 oz., including battery. Featuring automatic brightness adjustment and a battery life of 2 to 3 years, the sight is built with a rugged aluminum housing and matte black finish. MSRP: $438
Trijicon RMR 2
The RMR 2’s battle-proof housing helps absorb the impact of recoil generated by a semi-auto, while improved electronic components stand up to the same abuse. The adjustable LED sight features a 3.25 MOA dot and side push buttons to operate manual illumination settings, or switch to automatic mode. The sight powers off after 16.5 hours of use in manual mode, helping to extend battery life. MSRP: $699
Subscribe To American Handgunner
Get More Carry Options content!
Sign up for the newsletter here: