Powder Matters

You know the first rule of gun powder is to keep it dry, right? Still applies today. Keep your powder in its original container until you load it into your powder measure, and then either label the powder measure or leave the container near it until the leftover powder is returned to its original package. Why? Because I’ve had a reloading session interrupted, not getting back to it for days. When I did, I had no idea what powder was inside and I had to discard it rather than take a chance on using the wrong powder.

Getting the powder weight correct seems to be the number one challenge reloaders face. No matter what the brand, powder measure settings drift, so check periodically to make sure it’s still dropping the prescribed load. I use a digital scale when setting up and for checking every 10 to 12 rounds. I used to put my powdered cartridges in a reloading tray, and when it was full or I’d reach my limit for the session, I’d use a flashlight to look into all the cases for double-charged or uncharged cases. Now, I seat each bullet immediately after charging. Might work for you, might not. I still check the powder drop periodically.

When seating bullets, it’s imperative you get the overall cartridge length (AOL) correct. Too long, the rounds won’t chamber; too short and you’re increasing pressure. Use a caliper to check.

I keep some spare barrels at my loading bench to check fit and crimp. I’ve gotten to the range and found some rounds wouldn’t chamber because of bad seating and crimps. It’s easy enough to catch on the bench by just slipping the first few rounds into a barrel to make sure they chamber. If you’re loading revolver ammo, use a cylinder.

I developed these procedures after experiencing the consequences of interrupted range outings. In the worst case, it’s possible to blow up a gun, causing injury or death if you don’t pay attention to detail.

Slow down and hire yourself as a QC manager.

Subscribe To American Handgunner