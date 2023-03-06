The part of his work that is best known, however, is in the field of edged weapons. There is a cultural bias in the US against self-defense with knives. Nonetheless, in much of the country, especially rural areas, virtually everyone carries a knife of some kind. Knives are still very commonly used in violent crime, and being prepared to defend yourself in a general sense means you’d better have some idea of how to stop someone with a knife. Early in his martial arts career, when Janich asked an instructor for knife defense techniques, he was advised to first learn how to use it in order to understand how to defend against it. The years he spent doing that are distilled into Janich’s MBC/CBC (Martial Blade Concepts/Counter Blade Concepts), which uses the fundamentals of Filipino and other martial arts to create an adaptable defensive system that relies more on gross motor skills than intricate technique, and which is focused solely in stopping a violent attack.

This is a sharp contrast to the many traditional knife systems that focus on delivering an extreme number of strikes and on killing an attacker, which is not the purpose of self-defense. MBC, however, is a scalable system relying on modern research about what truly stops a human attacker and is designed to be legally and morally defensible. For more detailed information on the system, take a look at www.martialbladeconcepts.com.