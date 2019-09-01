Largest Expanding 9mm
in the World
New Norma 9mm MHP
Established in Sweden in 1902, Norma has built a world-wide reputation among hunters for accuracy, reliability and terminal performance. Now, more than a century later, Norma is delivering that same standard of precision and ballistic performance with its first dedicated home defense 9mm Monolithic Hollow Point (MHP).
Optimized to perform in pistols and the growing segment of pistol-caliber carbines, regardless of barrel length, Norma's 9mm MHP provides consistent penetration, repeatable expansion and great stopping power. Initially offered with a devastating 108-grain all-copper projectile, the cold-formed MHP is one of the most expanding 9mm bullets in the world.
Poised to become the new standard, Norma 9mm MHP is the perfect choice for concealed carry, home defense and personal protection. MSRP for a box of 20 rounds is $22.48.
For more information about Norma's dedicated home defense, hunting and precision ammo and components, visit norma-ammunition.com.