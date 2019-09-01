Enter to win Kimber EVO SP (CS) Pistol Prize Package!

Largest Expanding 9mm
in the World

New Norma 9mm MHP
Written By Handgunner Staff
Photos By Norma USA
2019
0

Norma’s new 9mm Monolithic Hollow Points (MHP) offer exceptional expansion,
even from short concealed carry pistols.

Established in Sweden in 1902, Norma has built a world-wide reputation among hunters for accuracy, reliability and terminal performance. Now, more than a century later, Norma is delivering that same standard of precision and ballistic performance with its first dedicated home defense 9mm Monolithic Hollow Point (MHP).

The bullet design of the 9mm MHP allows for the solid copper
projectile’s impressive terminal ballistic performance.

Optimized to perform in pistols and the growing segment of pistol-caliber carbines, regardless of barrel length, Norma's 9mm MHP provides consistent penetration, repeatable expansion and great stopping power. Initially offered with a devastating 108-grain all-copper projectile, the cold-formed MHP is one of the most expanding 9mm bullets in the world.

The MHP feeds as reliably as the traditional 9mm ball design,
but dumps its energy much faster upon impact.

Poised to become the new standard, Norma 9mm MHP is the perfect choice for concealed carry, home defense and personal protection. MSRP for a box of 20 rounds is $22.48.

The lighter copper MHP bullet means it travels faster than traditional lead projectiles,
yet it’s expansion makes it much less susceptible to over-penetration.

For more information about Norma's dedicated home defense, hunting and precision ammo and components, visit norma-ammunition.com.

2019
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Largest...
Norma's new all-copper 9mm MHP delivers consistent penetration, repeatable expansion and great stopping power for concealed carry, home defense or personal...
Read Full Article
Survey: 64% of...
A recent Rasmussen survey revealed not only that a majority of “likely voters” believe that the United States is in need of “stricter gun control,”...
Read Full Article
Ruger Flag Series
You’re a Grand Ol’ Flag and what better way to show your patriotic pride by having ol’ Glory ruggedly displayed on your favorite Ruger shooter?...
Read Full Article