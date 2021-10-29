Tired of needing something different for everything? Stacking up piles of items because one only works for use A, another for use B, etc. The Acebeam P15 Tactical Light directly addresses this challenge, offering a host of uses and mounting options.

The P15 is sold in two configurations, as an EDC tactical light and as a rail-mounted light. Removing the back clip convenient for everyday carry allows for Picatinny and MLOK mounting on a firearm. It’s this capability that sets Acebeam’s P15 apart – moving between a back clip with removal or addition of two screws to Picatinny and MLOK mounting options.