Loading The .357 SIG

The .357 SIG has been around now for about 25 years. It’s a bottleneck cartridge, basically a .40 S&W necked down to .357. The very short neck is designed to use 9mm/0.355" bullets but this does not mean .357 SIG cases can be made from .40 S&W brass. In fact the .357 SIG brass is slightly longer than the .40 S&W and shorter than the 10mm. The original idea was to come up with a cartridge equivalent to the .357 Magnum but at an overall cartridge length for use in standard-sized semi-autos.



Factory loads for the .357 SIG clock out at 1,325 fps from a pair of SIG SAUER pistols I have, one a 4.2" 1911 and the other a 3.9" Model 229 Legion. This load has a 125-gr. V-Crown JHP bullet. Checking the Black Hills 125-gr. JHP .357 Magnum through a 4.2" Smith & Wesson Model 19 Combat Magnum results in a muzzle velocity of 1,350 fps — so there’s basically no difference.



As far as headspacing concerns go, I simply follow the directions coming with the Lee .357 SIG dies. When setting them as directed I have had no problem whatsoever with brass headspacing properly. When I first started reloading the .357 SIG I began by making dummy rounds to check for overall length. The industry standard seems to be 1.14" OAL, however some magazines will accept longer loaded rounds and they will also chamber properly. Before loading a large amount of ammunition it’s a good idea to make dummy rounds first for checking.



I found out if cases were expanded and belled it was very likely the bullet would drop right into the case. There had to be a better way so I decided to try some cases that were full-length resized only and not expanded and belled. This solved the problem somewhat, however another problem resulted. If the case is not belled, most brass will be ruined when trying to seat square-based bullets.



With bullets having a standard base I use the Lee Universal Expander and just kiss the mouth of the case enough to allow the bullet to enter. Then the bullet is seated to the proper depth, resulting in the tight fit necessary. It takes a little extra effort to reload .357 SIG, as first the bullets must be seated and not crimped. Once bullets are seated to the proper length I use the Lee Collet Crimp Die, holding things in place nicely.