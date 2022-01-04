Spotlight New Gear March/April 2022 Issue
Girsan MC1911 SC Ultimate
EAA Corp.
The Girsan MC1911 SC Ultimate is the ideal concealed carry pistol. Available in .45 ACP and 9mm, this concealable 1911 has a no-snag design. Features include G10 grips, a fully melded frame/slide in Blue/Black or Dark Earth, a visual capacity window and custom texturing. With a capacity of 6+1, the Girsan MC1911 SC Ultimate has an OAL of 7″ and weighs 1.6 lbs. MSRP: $710. For more info: (321) 639-4842, EAACorp.com
LevAR Ratcheting Charging Handle
Springfield Armory
The patented LevAR Ratcheting Charging Handle gives users a 3:1 mechanical advantage over traditional charging handles and clears stuck cartridges with ease while keeping your muzzle pointed safely downrange. No need to slam the butt of the gun against the ground to free stuck casings. Simply deploy the ratcheting arm and pull back to eject the casing. The LevAR installs in seconds and is compatible with any standard AR-15 upper receiver. Dimensions are 7.25″x2.25″x0.5″; weight is 2.9 oz. MSRP: $99. For more info: (800) 680-6866, store.Springfield-Armory.com
Imperial Load-Out Duffel Bag V2
Maxpedition
The Imperial Load-Out Duffel Bag V2 from Maxpedition is a heavy duty 78L duffel bag for travel, camping, moving and more. It carries a lot of stuff yet it’s comfortable to carry with the integral 2″ wide shoulder strap. This updated edition has seat-belt webbing throughout, a larger loop field for morale patches and slack webbing organization on compression straps. Comes in Wolf Gray and Black. MSRP: $129.99. For more info: (310) 768-0098, Maxpedition.com
Mini Leatherneck
Cold Steel
Cold Steel’s Mini Leatherneck is a series of fixed blades offered as a Tanto model, Double Edge Spear Point and a Clip Point delivering “big knife” performance in a compact package. The Mini Leatherneck has a 3.5″ blade and 3.25″ handle for an OAL of 6.75″. The 8Cr13MoV steel blade is easy to sharpen and holds an edge well. A quillon and pommel provide a positive grip and hand protection. The Mini Leatherneck fits in a rugged Secure-Ex sheath for use with a bead lanyard or a Cold Steel C-clip. MSRP: $25.99–$29.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, ColdSteel.com
Pistol Storage Bag
Arms Preservation Inc.
The Pistol Storage Bag from Arms Preservation Inc. is designed to protect subcompact to full-size handguns from rust and contamination during storage. They use a combination of Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) chemistry and barrier packaging materials to prevent corrosion in firearms, spare parts and ammunition for five years or more. A.P.I. bags are available for long guns as well. MSRP: $11.99 for pistol bags; $19.99 and $24.99 for shotgun and rifle bags respectively. For more info: (585) 455-0681, APIGunBag.com
Warcat IWB Holster
Warcat Tactical
The Warcat IWB Holster has a slim, minimalist design. It’s smooth and shaped for comfort and comes with the Warcat Claw & Wedge Kit. The kit reduces printing by adjusting the holster tighter to your body horizontally and vertically. The claw keeps the grip turned toward you while the wedge adjusts the frame inward. Warcat holsters are made from a molded polymer that’s 20% lighter, 40% tougher and 80% more heat resistant than other molded holsters. MSRP: $17.76. For more info: (208) 618-8618, Warcat.com
MC2sc
Mossberg
Mossberg has expanded its popular MC2 lineup with a micro-compact 9mm: the MC2sc. With its double-stack magazines, the optics-ready MC2sc offers increased capacity but is comfortably sized for concealed carry. Constructed of glass-reinforced polymer, the MC2sc has an OAL of 6.25″ and features a 3.4″ stainless steel barrel and an optics-ready slide for micro red-dot sights. For more info: (800) 363-3555, Mossberg.com
Provoke
CRKT
The Provoke draws on an ancient karambit design but it’s also futuristic. It is the first knife to feature Kinematic technology. How does Kinematic work, you ask? Nudge the upper crossbar with your thumb — while the rest of your fingers firmly grasp the handle — and the blade lunges and locks into place. Shift the lever at the base of the finger loop and the blade retreats into its closed position. The Provoke has an open length of 7.25″ and weighs 6.1 oz. Its 2.41″ hawkbill-style blade is premium D2 steel with a black titanium nitride finish. The handle is 6061 T6 aluminum. MSRP: $199.99. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com
Single Gun Case 36"
Birchwood Casey
The Single Gun Case 36″ from Birchwood Casey is ideal for AR-15 and AKM-pattern rifles. Designed to accommodate rifles up to 36″ in length, the case is lighter and easier to transport than conventional hard cases. Made of rugged 600D polyester, the Single Gun Case 36″ has a dual-zippered main compartment for securely stowing a carbine. Padded side panels give optimum protection in transit. MSRP: $69.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, BirchwoodCasey.com
DXT2 Big Dot Tritium Night Sights
XS Sights
The DXT2 Big Dot Tritium Night Sights from XS Sights offer front sight visibility in all lighting conditions. They are available for the Taurus GX4 micro-compact 9mm pistol as well as for the Taurus G3c. The sights drive focus to the front sight using a high-contrast front and a V-notch rear for an unobstructed view of the front sight. The DXT2 uses a patent pending glow dot that absorbs light and glows in low-light levels before it is dark enough to see the tritium. Other sights offered for the Taurus GX4 are the R3D, Minimalist and DXW2. MSRP: From $111. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com
Master Grade Hoodie
Real Avid
Real Avid announces the debut of an apparel line that has something for everyone. The line includes the Master Grade Hoodie as well as five T-shirts and a long-sleeved shirt. The hoodie is made of pre-shrunk 80% cotton, 20% polyester blend ideal for cool weather. The T-shirts are made of 60% cotton, 40% polyester mix great for everyday wear. Two new women’s shirts of cotton/polyester/rayon are also available. MSRP: $59.99 for the hoodie; $19.99 for the shirts. For more info: (800) 286-0567, RealAvid.com
Firearms Guide 12th Edition
Firearms Guide
Published since 2009, the Firearms Guide 12th Edition is for industry professionals and enthusiasts. It has the most extensive firearms, ammo and air guns reference guide, gun values guide and gun schematics, blueprints, antique gun catalogs and gun manuals published online. Available online with activation cards and as an online+flash drive combo. In photo, the Firearms Guide Flash Drive Edition. MSRP: $99.99 for the combo; $29.95 for the activation card. For more info: FirearmsGuide.com
Rebel Holster for the Taurus GX4
Versacarry
Versacarry’s Rebel Holster for the Taurus GX4 is now available. It is an optics-compatible holster for OWB and IWB carry. The Rebel has a raised protective backing with closed-cell padding to give users added comfort. To securely hold the firearm in place, the Rebel has a custom-molded polymer front as well as a durable, high-quality leather backing for stability. MSRP: $59.99 for OWB; $69.99 for IWB. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Envoy Attaché
KITANICA Bag Lab
The Envoy Attaché from KITANICA Bag Lab is functional, utilitarian and durable. It has four carrying options: 1) over the shoulder; 2) stowable backpack straps with sheathed attachment points; 3) single strap sling; and 4) top and side triple layer webbing handles. The interior of the Envoy is a lighter gray color for internal visibility. It has three compartments for storing a laptop, tablet and more. MSRP: $139. For more info: (415) 305-7663, Kitanica.com