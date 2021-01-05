New Products March/April 2021 Issue

PulTac Magazines

PulTac Magazines are engineered for practice and range use. They have a red lever that can be removed from the bottom base plate and used as a “thumb grip” to pull down the bullet follower for quick and easy reloading. The magazines are available for 1911s and GLOCK 17/34 pistols. The PulTac mag for 1911s is made of hardened 410 Stainless Steel, is full size and fits all single-stack 1911s in .45 ACP. The PulTac GLOCK 17/34 magazine is made with industrial grade Nylon injection molded parts and a stainless steel spring. It will fit GLOCK 17, 34, 19 and 26 models. A high visibility channel down the side of the magazine allows easy round indication. MSRP: $34.99 for the 1911; $19.99 for the GLOCK 17/34. For more info: Pultac.com