New Products March/April 2021 Issue

M&P9 M2.0 Compact 4" OR

Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson has expanded its line of M&P M2.0 Compact pistols to include an optics-ready variant, the M&P9 M2.0 Compact 4″ OR. The new models are chambered in 9mm with a 4″ barrel and feature a slide cut for optics, co-witness white-dot front and rear sights. The M&P9 M2.0 Compact OR comes standard with seven mounting plates to fit popular slide-mounted optics, two 15-round magazines, four interchangeable palm swell grip inserts and more. MSRP: $616. For more info: (800) 331-0852, Smith-Wesson.com

OT2 Combat Cut Holster

N8 Tactical

N8 Tactical introduces the OT2 Combat Cut Holster for mid- to full-size pistols. It is a comfortable IWB holster merging N8 Tactical’s Original and Tuckable Holster designs into a new platform that’s ergonomic and compatible to all-day wear. The Combat Cut design allows for a full grasp on the pistol’s grip while drawing. Built on a durable leather form, the OT2 Combat Cut Holster comes with a soft, suede backing and a moisture-proof neoprene core. The suede backing is comfortable on bare skin or when worn over thin shirts while the neoprene core prevents moisture buildup in warm carry conditions. The updated clip design and location even allows shirts to be tucked for a more formal appearance. MSRP: $39.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, N8Tactical.com

Trail Seeker

TOPS Knives

The Trail Seeker is a product of TOPS’ 4th employee contest to design a knife to be put into production. This year, the winner was Luis Murillo, the Kydex manager at TOPS. He made sure the knife has a comfortable handle with a bit of a guard and a nice swell. Made of 1095 RC 56-58 steel with black traction coating, the Trail Seeker’s 4.5″ blade has a simple design with a good pointy tip. The knife comes with a Kydex sheath to make it easy to wear on the hip. OAL is 9.38″. MSRP: $180. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com

The Standard Issue

We the Essentials

We The Essentials introduces The Standard Issue, their first apparel collection. With pieces for both men and women, the new line ranges from hats to hoodies representing a strong American spirit and handpicked for quality and customer comfort. We The Essentials stands with businesses, law enforcement and most importantly, the American people. In picture is the Standard Issue Black T-Shirt. MSRP: $25. For more info: WeTheEssentials.us

Hidden Drawer Safe

Kemp Hardware & Supply Co.

The Hidden Drawer Safe from Kemp Hardware & Supply provides subtle, secure storage of personal belongings. With a built-in light-up keypad, users can create their unique 6-digit pass code. The drawer safe can be easily installed into existing drawers and closets. Just put back the drawer front to hide the safe in plain sight. Made from cold rolled steel, the safe is offered in 18″ and 24″ sizes. MSRP: $289.99 and $399. For more info: (526) 634-2553, TheDrawerSafe.com

Scout 3.0 IWB Holster

Galco Gunleather

Galco’s Scout 3.0 IWB Holster is made of rough-out steer hide. It has an open top and a reinforced mouth for easy holstering. The holster is adjustable for cant and converts for right- or left-hand users. Two different belt clips are included: a UniClip for belts up to 11/2″ and an Ultimate Stealth clip for belts of unlimited width. MSRP: starting $89. For more info: (800) 874-2526, GalcoGunleather.com

Beretta Tactical Defense Training Gear

Beretta USA

Beretta launches the Beretta Tactical Defense Training Gear, a clothing line featuring performance shirts, BDU pants, softshell jackets and more. Beretta uses its proprietary BCMS Layering System with Polartec fabrics to improve the line’s thermal regulation, enhance ergonomics and expand mobility. The collection is designed to advance your performance in any training or defense situation. In picture is the Beretta Miller Polo Short Sleeves. MSRP: $79. For more info: (301) 283-2191, BerettaUSA.com

PulTac Magazines

PulTac

PulTac Magazines are engineered for practice and range use. They have a red lever that can be removed from the bottom base plate and used as a “thumb grip” to pull down the bullet follower for quick and easy reloading. The magazines are available for 1911s and GLOCK 17/34 pistols. The PulTac mag for 1911s is made of hardened 410 Stainless Steel, is full size and fits all single-stack 1911s in .45 ACP. The PulTac GLOCK 17/34 magazine is made with industrial grade Nylon injection molded parts and a stainless steel spring. It will fit GLOCK 17, 34, 19 and 26 models. A high visibility channel down the side of the magazine allows easy round indication. MSRP: $34.99 for the 1911; $19.99 for the GLOCK 17/34. For more info: Pultac.com

Pistol Bag

Alien Gear

Alien Gear’s Limited Edition Pistol Bag has room for two pistols and 10 magazines. The outer shell is made of 600D nylon with a quilted closed-cell foam padded interior to protect your pistols. All stress points are double-stitched for reinforcement. Measuring 11.5″ x 9.5″ x 3.15″, the bag is soft on your gun but built to last. The Alien Gear Pistol Bag is a must-have accessory when you carry your gun to the range. MSRP: $59.88. For more info: (208) 215-2046, AlienGearHolsters.com

SIG K320A M17/ M18 Auto Folder

Hogue Inc.

The SIG K320A M17/M18 Auto Folder matches SIG’s P320 pistol. The knife’s 3.5″ partially serrated Tanto blade is made of CPM S30V stainless steel with a hardness rating of 58–61 HRC. The SIG K320A folder has a Coyote PVD finish and a Coyote Tan polymer frame. OAL is 8.0″; closed length is 4.5″. MSRP: $179.95. For more info: (800) 438-4747, HogueInc.com

TCM-550XL-GL

Nightstick

Nightstick introduces a compact weapon light with a daylight visible green aiming laser. The TCM-550XL-GL’s green light allows for maximum visibility in all conditions. It features a compact TIR (Total Internal Reflection) lens delivering a 550-lumen bright white beam, rated for 2.5 hours illuminating objects up to 136 meters (446 feet) away. Weighing 2.5 oz., constructed of aircraft-grade aluminum and rated as IP-X7 waterproof, this weapon light provides robust illumination and bright laser aiming point during critical low-light threat identification and target discrimination. For more info: (800) 233-2155, Nightstick.com

SkinTight Pocket Holster

CCW Breakaways

Eliminate accidental or negligent discharges with CCW Breakways’ SkinTight Pocket Holster. The thin, hard-core, soft-skin pocket holster features an impenetrable Hard Kydex Core for safe trigger protection. A soft-to-touch outer skin tightly fits around your gun and a formed site channel ensures no snags. There is unobstructed entry and smooth sliding withdrawal and a trigger finger registration bump. The SkinTight Pocket Holster can be used for GLOCK 43, 43X, 42, SIG P365, P938, GLOCK 26, 27, SCCY CPx-1, Taurus G2c and more. MSRP: $24.99. For more info: CCWBreakaways.com

RMRcc

Trijicon

Trijicon’s RMRcc provides fast, both-eyes-open target acquisition, accurate aiming and proven reliability. Weighing a mere 1 oz. with the battery installed and measuring less than 1" in width and height, the RMRcc is ready to pair with any concealed carry pistol. It features easy-to-use buttons and runs on a 2032 battery with up to four years of illumination. The RMRcc is offered in either a 3.25 or 6.5 MOA dot size. It’s also parallax-free, meaning it’s a simple “point-and-shoot” operation with superior accuracy. MSRP: $699. For more info: Trijicon.com

FXH-45  in Flat Dark Earth

American Tactical Inc.

The FXH-45 in Flat Dark Earth is a Commander-size hybrid .45 ACP from American Tactical. It’s a single action, semi-automatic 1911 pistol with an 8+1 capacity. The frame was designed with built-in finger grooves for an ergonomic feel. Both slide and the 4.25″ barrel are made of 416 stainless steel; grips are black polymer. The FXH-45 has an overtravel adjustable, skeletonized alloy trigger with a silver tone finish. MSRP: $599.95 For more info: (800) 290-0065, AmericanTactical.us

