New Products Nov/Dec
2021 Issue
SS (Short Slide) D&L Professional Model
D&L Sports, Inc.
The SS (Short Slide) D&L Professional Model is a commander-size 1911 .45 ACP pistol. However, it’s not a commander. The full-size Pro Model had been redesigned to work with a short slide, yet retain the functional slide travel distance and timing of a full size 5″-barreled Pro Model. This design allows shooters to use shocks buffs during high volume training without concern for slide travel distance. MSRP: Starting at $3,950. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
Gunsite Counter Point 1
Cold Steel
The Gunsite Counter Point 1 from Cold Steel is a folding knife for everyday carry needs. It features the Gunsite Raven logo on the blade and is built around Cold Steel’s Tri-Ad locking mechanism. The 4″ stiletto-inspired spear point blade is made of Japanese AUS 10A steel. Weighing 4.7 oz. with an overall length of 9″, the knife has tactile stippling on its Griv-Ex handles in OD green and comes with an ambidextrous pocket/belt clip. MSRP: $129.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, ColdSteel.com
Vickers Tactical Floor Plates
TangoDown
TangoDown’s Vickers Tactical Floor Plates for the SIG SAUER P320 and HK VP9/VP40 feature the same design as existing VT/TD floor plates. They have the flared finger scallops design allowing for easy manipulation, even while wearing gloves. The bottom of the floor plate provides molded dimples for easy marking of training magazines and/or spare magazines. MSRP: $19.25. For more info: (909) 392-4757, TangoDown.com
TK16 V2.0
Fenix
The Fenix TK16 V2.0 flashlight is a reliable and useful tool for emergency and tactical applications. Featuring Luminus SST70 LED included with an ARB-L21-5000U battery, the 5.6″ tactical light has a maximum output of up to 3,100 lumens and a beam distance of 380 meters. With a compact body and stainless steel strike bezel, the Fenix TK16 V2.0 is ideal for law enforcement, security and defense. MSRP: $99.95. For more info: Fenix-Store.com
RMRcc
Trijicon
Born from the Trijicon RMR, the thinner, lower profile RMRcc offers fast, both-eyes-open target acquisition, accurate aiming and proven reliability for concealed carry pistols. Weighing 1 oz. with battery and measuring less than 1″ in width and height, the RMRcc is ready to pair with any pistol. It is constructed from 7075-T6 aluminum and tested to military standards. The patented shape absorbs impacts, diverts stresses away from the lens and can withstand hard use under severe environmental conditions. MSRP $699. For more info: (800) 338-0563, Trijicon.com
Secret Bodyguard
The Secret Bodyguard with ITP Belt loops allows the user to tuck it anywhere on the belt. Tuck it under the belt for a secret carry that provides lightning fast deployment by accessing the hole in the handle. Carry the Secret Bodyguard in the appendix position and you’ll be ready for close-quarters combat. MSRP: $76. For more info: (281) 855-8800, HoffnerKnives.com
TAQ Wallet
Quiqlite
The TAQ Wallet is the world’s only tactical wallet with a high-power USB rechargeable LED flashlight with safety strobe, integrated bottle cap opener, screwdriver, glass-breaking tip and carabiner attachment site. The TAQ Wallet will also deliver from 75 up to 150 lumens of light with the push of a button. Offered in black, blue, OD green (in picture) and aluminum. MSRP: $74.95. For more info: (866) 496-2506, Quiqlite.com
Emerson CQC-17
Emerson Knives
The Emerson CQC-17 can be described as a cross between a sheepsfoot and a straight razor. With an overall length of 7.4″, the knife has a 3.125″ 154 CM blade and a 4.3″ G-10 handle. This compact cutter is slick and efficient and looks as good as it cuts. MSRP: $240.95. For more info: (310) 539-5633, EmersonKnives.com
SAR 9 Sport
SARSILMAZ ARMS
SAR USA by Sarsilmaz proudly introduces the SAR 9 Sport semi-automatic pistol. Built on the same platform as the SAR 9, the SAR 9 Sport is carried by NATO and elite forces around the world. The striker-fired pistol comes standard with a slightly longer forged steel slide with cooling ports and a lightweight polymer frame. It offers three back straps and a safety trigger that’s smoother than a double action revolver’s. The SAR 9 Sport points naturally and is a pleasure to shoot. MSRP: $799.99. For more info: (833) 727-4867, SARUSA.com
Rock62 Knife
WOOX
A Phantom Black edition of the Rock62 was launched by WOOX. The knife features a 4.25″ blade made of Sleipner Steel with a Rockwell HRC of 60-62, custom fitted screws and German Micarta handles. With an OAL of 9.5″, the Phantom Black Rock62 has visual elements, including blacked-out finish of the handles, blades and other metal components. MSRP: $179. For more info: (303) 947-2865, WooxStore.com
Pentagon FX
SOG
Those looking for a fixed-blade will have two options with SOG’s Pentagon FX knives. The full-sized Pentagon FX has a 4.8″ CYRO S35VN full-tang steel blade, removable single-fastener G10 handles and a new Universal Mounting System sheath. Smaller, more discreet but equally as capable, the Pentagon FX Covert has a 3.4″ full-tang blade with a minimalist sheath. MSRP: $221.95 for the Pentagon FX; $166.95 for the Pentagon FX Covert. For more info: (425) 771-6230, SOGKnives.com
Enhanced Slide Release
Apex Tactical Specialties
The Enhanced Slide Release from Apex Tactical Specialties is designed for the CZ P-10 C, F and S models. It
is a shorter version of its Extended Slide Release, making it ideal for concealed carry users and competition shooters. The Apex Enhanced Slide Release for the CZ P-10 is made of CNC machined steel with a black Melonite finish. It has wider, more ergonomic thumb paddles and is designed for easier manipulation by the shooter. MSRP: $79.95. For more info: (623) 322-0200, ApexTactical.com
Combat Training Target
Tactical Target Systems LLC
The Combat Training Target was developed for Military and Law Enforcement. The targets will give professionals quick feedback on hits and misses with the added education of an accurate anatomy design placed inside scoring areas. There are two 1″ diameter black dots for practicing trigger control and acute shot placement. Dimensions: 19″x25″. MSRP: $24.95 for a pad of 25 sheets. For more info: TacticalTargetSystems.com
Squid Black
CRKT
The Squid Black is a compact, folding knife from CRKT with lots of features. It has a 2.16″ blade made of D2 steel, a 2Cr13 handle in a black stonewash finish, a frame lock and friction grooves on the drop-point blade. Weighing 3.5 oz., the Squid has an OAL of 5.70″; closed length is 4.49″. MSRP: $39.99. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com