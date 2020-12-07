Super Selection

We asked Keith to tell us about the Nighhawk/Murr Collection, starting with their hottest seller. “The most popular model is the K325 with Damascus blade and Ram horn handle.” Keith states, “I believe the reason is because it’s an all-around knife. This a perfect skinner and utility knife with a 3.5″ Drop Point blade. The handle is very comfortable and natural feeling to most people. It’s so useful to people it’s sold a lot of our other models as well.”

Murr’s Stag Bone knives are also a hit with Nighthawk’s customers. “The K650 is the ultimate carry.” Keith notes. “The short Drop Point blade is D2 steel and the Stag Bone handle gives the knife a rugged and classic look. The overall length is 7″ and blade length is 2.5″. This comes with an ambidextrous horizontal leather sheath outfitted with snap-locks and a leather lanyard. The K675 is a longer version of the Model 650 with a Trailing Point 4″ blade.” Murr adds, “Along with the Model 650, it has mosaic handle pins that set it apart from other knives. Its overall length is 8.25″ and the K675 comes with a beautiful leather sheath and leather lanyard.”

As mentioned above, if you’re into stealthy black tacticals, Murr has you covered. Those who like to play with the big boys will appreciate the K515. “This knife is a reminiscent of a WWII fighting knife with a new take on high quality materials and craftmanship.” Keith relates. “The blade is D2 with a Black Nitride finish and the handle is Black and Gray Micarta, or you can get it in Black G10. The K515’s overall length is 10.875″ with a blade length of 5.75″ and comes with a hand-formed Kydex scabbard with a Tec-Lok.”

Want bigger? The K550 is a tactical juggernaut. “This is a hard-use knife for those with hard-use needs.” Keith explains. “It has an overall length of 12″ and blade length of 7″. The Black Nitride coated Clip Point blade is D2 and the Black and Gray Micarta grip has a built-in lanyard hole — and a hand-wound black Nylon lanyard is included. It also comes with a custom Kydex sheath and is accessorized with a Tec-Lok for ease of carry.”

There are many more Murr models to be had on the Nighthawk Custom website. If you’re into classic 1911s one of Murr’s traditional models are sure to fill the bill, or for those who like the company’s state-of-the-art, high-tech offerings Keith has you covered in spades. All of Murr’s knives are pure-bred customs with the quality craftsmanship and fit ’n finish you’d expect from a handmade. Prices range from $345 for the knifemaker’s standard D2 models to $475 for a higher end fixed-blade with Damascus steel, or Keith can custom build one according to your specifications. Keep in mind Nighthawk Custom also offers revolvers and shotguns if you’re so inclined. These folks aim to please!

For more info: NighthawkCustom.com

