norma range training ammunition

Written By David Freeman
Norma Precision entered the handgun ammunition market in a big way. Following introduction of their MHP Defensive ammo, Norma’s latest handgun ammunition is an FMJ round built for range training. I tested the 115-grain 9mm Range Training ammo in several handguns, beginning with an S&W Performance Center M&P 2.0 Ported C.O.R.E. pistol with a Sousa Optics R.A.I.D. red dot sight installed. Shooting from the bench at 25 yards the gun/ammo combination allowed me to put a full 15-round magazine of rounds into a 3″ group with half of those falling within 2″. The Norma Range Training ammunition also performed well in my Mossberg MC2c, Taurus G3c and SCCY CPX-1 with excellent accuracy and no feeding or ejecting issues. Norma-Ammunition.com

