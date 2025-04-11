Otis Technology Suppressor Cleaning Kit

This compact and easily portable kit includes everything you need to remove most carbon fouling and build-up from suppressors easily, whether you are in the field or at home. The 14.5″ x 3″ diameter outer plastic storage container is used for soaking the suppressor after you remove the contents, which include a 16-oz. bottle of suppressor cleaner concentrate, a 33mm bottle style brush for the inside of the suppressor tube (and your rifle receiver), bronze, nylon and stainless steel, double-ended (large and small) AP brushes, a microfiber cloth, a bottle of CLP lubricant and a pair of nitrile gloves.

The cleaning concentrate is a biodegradable, non-toxic, non-flammable and non-hazardous formula that’s safe on all mil-spec and factory finishes, including anodized aluminum, stainless steel, Inconel and titanium. You mix it in a 1:1 ratio with hot water to make up to 32 oz. of cleaning solution. The cleaning process begins with soaking the suppressor to loosen up the carbon, followed by scrubbing with brushes to break it free, and then rinsing the detritus away, repeating the process if necessary. Once clean, the suppressor is ready to dry, lubricate as needed, and reassemble. The kit is $39.99, and an additional 16-oz. bottle of cleaning concentrate is $14.99. OtisTec.com

