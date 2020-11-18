"With unprecedented stability, access and comfort, Enigma will reset your expectations for what's possible."
Optimized for the PHLster Pro Series holster, the Enigma accepts most holsters that use a ModWing, DarkWing or Ravin Concealment Claw. And because it doesn’t rely on your pants’ belt, the Enigma can be independently adjusted for high/low carry, inward/outward cant, rotation/counter-rotation and angle neutrality by changing attachment points on either side of the faceplate. The belt, which ships measuring 46” long, can be trimmed to fit your body.