Starting as a YouTube channel focused on do-it-yourself holsters in 2011, PHLster has since become a leader in the “homebrewed holster movement,” manufacturing concealment holsters, magazine carriers and accessories. Now, the company led by Jon Hauptman has created the world’s first concealment chassis, the Enigma.

Two years in the making, the Enigma is neither a belt nor a belly band, but a concealment chassis composed of a winged faceplate, adjustable belt and leg garter. Designed specifically for appendix carry, the chassis offers deep concealment without the limitations and shortcomings of traditional belt carry and belly bands, allowing concealed carriers to freely dress around their lifestyle. Rather than dress to carry, simply put on the Enigma and then get dressed.