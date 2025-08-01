Leave it to the Real Avid folks to come up with yet another useful tool.

The Armorer’s Master Hammer does it all. A larger, traditional steel hammer face handles the big jobs requiring a forceful whack. On the opposite end is a smaller gunsmith hammer with replaceable, screw-in faces. A brass face handles most gunsmithing jobs. Stored on the hammer head are two additional options: a nylon face and a rubber tip for more gentle work. For an extra soft touch, there’s also a soft-blow cover that goes over the large steel-faced side.

But that’s not all. Inside the handle is a pin starter tool that saves both pin integrity and your fingers. With a magnetic disk on one end, you insert the pin you want to place, then apply a whack or two to the opposite end of the pin starter tool. Once it’s seated, set the starter tool aside and switch to standard pin punches. No more damaged pins or fingers! MSRP: $79.99. RealAvid.com