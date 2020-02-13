Performance And Fun

Once you get into reloading seriously, you can try different bullet, powder and load combinations for your favorite gun to find something it really likes, improving accuracy. Always stay within published specs, though, and beware of what you find on the net unless it’s from a reliable source.



Plus, reloading is just plain fun! This is a way to put more of you and your efforts into your shooting. Personalizing anything makes it more fun for most of us.



It will take a lot of time, though, and if you’re already being stretched thin you may have some decisions to make. Also, almost everyone who’s involved in defending someone who has used their gun for self-defense advises against using reloads in your carry gun. The main reason is the ballistics can’t be replicated easily. If a prosecuting attorney goes off on a tangent about those “dum-dum killer rounds” you had in your gun, there isn’t a good way to defend against it when you loaded the ammo yourself. However, I much prefer practicing with actual defensive ammo and since I can do it for at least 30 cents less per round using reloads, I do it more.



Keep in mind, too, you can’t reload for your friends. That puts you in the bracket of being a manufacturer. If you do it for free, I think BATF may find it hard to fine you, but if you charge them, even for materials, you technically need a manufacturer’s license. So if you’re thinking about buying a Rockchucker 6000 and churning out hundreds of rounds a week to supply your entire sporting club with ammo, you’d better think through the legal ramifications. But, hey, if you shoot a lot — you’ll save a lot reloading with the Rockchucker!



