Reinventing Tradition: Finch Knives Adds Juice to Classic Folder Patterns

Red Hot Sodbuster

The Chernobyl Ant is Finch’s tribute to one of the oldest working knives in the pocketknife stable — the Sodbuster. At 7″ overall with a 4″ handle, this folder is a good size for an EDC that won’t make you miss your tactical carry. The Ant’s 3″ blade is a deep-bellied drop point of Swedish-made 14C28N stainless steel manufactured by Sandvik, one of Europe’s premier steel makers. Rather than using nail nicks in the blade for opening, Finch puts flippers on all their knives — a modern touch popular on many tacticals. The flick of a Finch flipper reveals a key reason for the company’s popularity — their actions are mind-bogglingly slick and smooth. A stainless-steel liner lock secures the blade and thumbs out of the way for deployment.

The Ant’s handle is a comfortable “just right” 4″ in length. Finch typically offers three options for handle scales. Our version is traditional red jigged bone, nicely done in a tight pattern. A Finch Knives trademark escutcheon tops the front scale. For carry, there’s another modern touch in the form of a tip-up pocket clip, removable if you want to carry it loose on the pocket — old style.