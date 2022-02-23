Setting Your Sights

If the cartridge is the beating heart of a combat pistol and the mechanical bits are the muscles and bones, then the sights are the brains of the thing. You might have the most devastating rounds imaginable stuffed into the most reliable action mankind might contrive. However, if you don’t have an effective way to align it all with your target you’re destined to become somebody’s dinner.

The standard sights on many popular stock handguns rate a solid decent. Those on the otherwise superlative GLOCK line of pistols in particular are uninspired, dark after sunset and plastic. I have seen a few that were actually abraded down after a lot of hard use. Nowadays we can do better. Let’s take a look at some great options available today.