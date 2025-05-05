Sharps Brothers Knives
Cutlery, Tactical and EDC Blades
Sharps Bros. has been in the firearm upgrade business since 2012, offering receivers, bolt action chassis, grips and grip modules. In 2023, the company added knives to its repertoire and has since rapidly expanded the company’s line to several cutlery categories ranging from EDC, outdoors and culinary fare. Like their firearms accessories, these offerings have been impressive and forward-thinking — a good marketing strategy to set their knives apart, considering the sheer glut of knives on the market today. They’ve aptly named their knife line of folding and fixed-blade knives “Meanstreak” for their aggressive looks and sheer toughness — and back it up with 6AL-4V Titanium handle construction and top-shelf steel.
Fierce Folders
Sharps Bros. chose an Integral-lock (also called a Frame-lock) construction for their first series of Meanstreak folding knives. Known for its beefy construction, these folders use a locking leaf milled into the rear handle frame to secure the blade in the open position. The Meanstreak 3.5 and 2.75, the numerals connoting blade length, feature sleek frame styling featuring a raised rear scalloped area milled with a diamond grid pattern on the surface for added purchase. The handle’s surface has a matte, bead-blasted finish for reduced glare. Both models feature deep-bellied Clip Point blades of top-shelf Crucible Industries’ CPM MagnaCut steel — a premium powdered-alloy stainless steel that is lighting up the cutlery market on both fixed-blades and folders alike. The blades roll out via flippers on a nicely sized caged ball-bearing pivot. For carry, a burly 2.25″ reversible pocket clip mounted for tip-up carry handles the toting chores.
The Integral-lock models launched Sharps Bros. entry into the folding knife category — the new Meanstreak Button-lock kicks it into overdrive. In recent years the Button-lock, or Plunge-lock as it’s also called, has been gaining popularity among EDC users because it makes for a cleaner, spiffier handle. The button lock (located on the front frame slab) has a highly polished stainless-steel bolster housing the blade release button cleverly disguised as the Meanstreak logo. Ingenious. The folder’s 3.0″ Crucible S35VN stainless steel blade slots nicely between the two Meanstreak Integral locks in size, giving users a third viable option from which to choose.
A Fixed-Blade Feast
Sharps Bros. has also served its innovative styling in a trio of fixed blades. The Meanstreak 3.5 Fixed-blade is an all-purpose knife as content working in the field as an EDC in urban environs. Served up with a 3.5″ Crucible S35VN stainless steel blade, this fixer features a hefty finger guard with comfortable curves in a sturdy, full-tang handle design. The Meanstreak 3.5 Fixed Blade’s deeply ground Clip Point blade has jimping on the base of the rear spine for enhanced purchase and allows the user to choke up the blade for tough cutting chores. In the field, 3.5 Fixed Blade’s 6AL-4V Titanium handle makes it easy to rinse off mud or viscera without fear of rusting. Sharps Bros. provides a black thermoplastic MOLLE-adaptable sheath with the Meanstreak 3.5 Fixed Blade.
If you need more blade, the Sharps Bros. Meanstreak Grill & Steak fixed blade will fill the bill. At 9.5″ overall, this large slicer can take on larger chores around the deer camp, backyard, or kitchen. The Meanstreak Grill & Steak is outfitted with a 5.0″ Crucible S35VN stainless steel blade in the same Clip Point style as its brethren but is mated up to a more streamlined 4.5″ Titanium handle with the Meanstreak logo machined into the front handle scale. Like all Sharps Bros. Titanium-handled knives, they’re corrosion-resistant and easy to clean.
The Meanstreak Boat/Rescue fixed blade is a compact knife designed to aid boaters and automotive users alike. At 611/16″ overall, the Boat/Rescue’s 3.0″ VG-10 corrosion-resistant stainless-steel blade has all the essentials needed for boaters and divers to handle general-purpose and emergency situations. One side of the Spear Point style blade is lined with serrations for cutting rope, cord and webbing, while the other has an upper section of plain edge for slicing and a finger groove for choking up on the blade for tougher chores. The tip of the blade is squared off with a dull edge to prevent any errant harm to a rescue victim or the puncturing of inflatable gear. The Boat/Rescue’s handle, just under 4.0″ in length, is wide for ample purchase, and the 6AL-4V Titanium scales offer excellent protection against rust and corrosion.
The Boat/Rescue will also serve automobile and truck drivers in similar circumstances. The serrated edge can be invaluable in cutting seatbelt webbing to extract an accident victim and the plain edge can be used for small cutting chores. The Meanstreak Boat/Rescue is delivered with a black injection-molded sheath, including a clip that allows it to be attached to the user’s attire — or you can simply store the sheathed knife in the vehicle’s glove box or valet.
A lifelong firearms enthusiast, John Sharps took a leap of faith in 2012 and turned his American dream from a one-man show to a full-blown manufacturing enterprise. Part of that success has been his ability to think outside the proverbial box, creating and producing firearms aftermarket products with his own stamp on them. We’re delighted to see he’s added cutlery to the Sharps Bros. repertoire because, as a famous unknown man once said, “You can’t have enough knives!”
For more info: SharpsBros.com