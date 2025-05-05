Sharps Brothers Knives

A Fixed-Blade Feast

Sharps Bros. has also served its innovative styling in a trio of fixed blades. The Meanstreak 3.5 Fixed-blade is an all-purpose knife as content working in the field as an EDC in urban environs. Served up with a 3.5″ Crucible S35VN stainless steel blade, this fixer features a hefty finger guard with comfortable curves in a sturdy, full-tang handle design. The Meanstreak 3.5 Fixed Blade’s deeply ground Clip Point blade has jimping on the base of the rear spine for enhanced purchase and allows the user to choke up the blade for tough cutting chores. In the field, 3.5 Fixed Blade’s 6AL-4V Titanium handle makes it easy to rinse off mud or viscera without fear of rusting. Sharps Bros. provides a black thermoplastic MOLLE-adaptable sheath with the Meanstreak 3.5 Fixed Blade.

If you need more blade, the Sharps Bros. Meanstreak Grill & Steak fixed blade will fill the bill. At 9.5″ overall, this large slicer can take on larger chores around the deer camp, backyard, or kitchen. The Meanstreak Grill & Steak is outfitted with a 5.0″ Crucible S35VN stainless steel blade in the same Clip Point style as its brethren but is mated up to a more streamlined 4.5″ Titanium handle with the Meanstreak logo machined into the front handle scale. Like all Sharps Bros. Titanium-handled knives, they’re corrosion-resistant and easy to clean.

The Meanstreak Boat/Rescue fixed blade is a compact knife designed to aid boaters and automotive users alike. At 611/16″ overall, the Boat/Rescue’s 3.0″ VG-10 corrosion-resistant stainless-steel blade has all the essentials needed for boaters and divers to handle general-purpose and emergency situations. One side of the Spear Point style blade is lined with serrations for cutting rope, cord and webbing, while the other has an upper section of plain edge for slicing and a finger groove for choking up on the blade for tougher chores. The tip of the blade is squared off with a dull edge to prevent any errant harm to a rescue victim or the puncturing of inflatable gear. The Boat/Rescue’s handle, just under 4.0″ in length, is wide for ample purchase, and the 6AL-4V Titanium scales offer excellent protection against rust and corrosion.

The Boat/Rescue will also serve automobile and truck drivers in similar circumstances. The serrated edge can be invaluable in cutting seatbelt webbing to extract an accident victim and the plain edge can be used for small cutting chores. The Meanstreak Boat/Rescue is delivered with a black injection-molded sheath, including a clip that allows it to be attached to the user’s attire — or you can simply store the sheathed knife in the vehicle’s glove box or valet.

A lifelong firearms enthusiast, John Sharps took a leap of faith in 2012 and turned his American dream from a one-man show to a full-blown manufacturing enterprise. Part of that success has been his ability to think outside the proverbial box, creating and producing firearms aftermarket products with his own stamp on them. We’re delighted to see he’s added cutlery to the Sharps Bros. repertoire because, as a famous unknown man once said, “You can’t have enough knives!”

For more info: SharpsBros.com

