Written By Tom McHale
This kit is an OCD delight. I know because I’m the kind of guy who (usually) maintains an organized workbench and folders all his thousands of emails by topic. Yes, really.

This hard plastic mini-briefcase has a snap-in “locked” spot for all of its 49 (not counting the case itself) components. It contains swivel handles, two sectioned brass rods for rimfire, centerfire and shotgun cleaning, slotted tips, pointed jags, cleaning brushes, cotton mop tips, polymer, brass and stainless brushes, cleaning patches and FP-10 cleaner and lubricant. And don’t forget cleaning rod guides/muzzle protectors, dental pick and even an AR (5.56mm) chamber cleaning brush.

The Shooter’s Choice Universal Cleaning Kit has everything you need for virtually any caliber pistol, rifle or shotgun. And if you can do the basic task of snapping each piece back into its place after use, you’ll never face a jumbled pile of tips and brushes. Don’t worry; the brushes are even marked by caliber. Neat and tidy; I love it! MSRP: $74.99. Shooters-Choice.com

