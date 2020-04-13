SHOT Show Highlights

Remember those little milk cartons when you were a kid? Me too. But now they can come filled with either 125 rounds of CCI Maxi-Mag .22 Magnum or .17 HMR ammo. And, remember how you’d open one end to stick a straw in (sorry California, not any longer for you), or just so you could gulp down the milk? Well now, since these are called “Pour Packs” you can pour a handful of your favorite load right into your hand for easy loading. Then stuff the carton back into your pocket. I love this idea! Also comes in a 200-round .22 LR “Clean Suppressor” carton, made to run clean in your .22 suppressor.

www.cci-ammunition.com