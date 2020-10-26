The Pineland Strategy

In essence, forming Pineland Cutlery gave Spartan Blades the opportunity to expand many times over. KA-BAR Marketing Director Joe Bradley notes, “We got to know Curtis and Mark on a professional and personal level and this was really the catalyst for what would become Pineland. The more time we spent around Curtis and Mark, the more we liked them. KA-BAR is very much a relationship-based business and there are few people we have encountered with the work ethic, attitude, trustworthiness and humor Mark and Curtis have. Their products are a reflection of them — top shelf.” Through much discussion the new partners came up with a strategy that not only carries on the Spartan Blades name, but introduces them to a broad, devoted user base KA-BAR has developed for over 100 years.

The Pineland strategy is to offer three distinct grades: Gold, Silver and Bronze. “This is our effort to bring Spartan Blades to a variety of people by giving them price options,” states Iovito. “For over a decade we have made what are considered to be some of the best knives on the market — but often at a price point that was out of reach for many. The Silver and Bronze line is our effort to bring quality knives to the price conscious consumer. We feel we can do this by giving our customers options and being honest with them about how they are made. The Gold line will be made in our North Carolina shop only using American-made materials. The Silver line will be made in New York by KA-BAR, and finally our Bronze line will be made in Taiwan. Spartan Blades Gold Grade knives will continue to use top-of-the-line proprietary steels. We have always used premium steels. Currently we are using CPM S35VN and have begun transitioning to CPM S45VN for our Gold line, which is the latest quality steel from Crucible Steel out of New York.”

“KA-BAR brings their expertise of using more affordable steel to the Silver Grade knives,” Bradley adds. “KA-BAR is known for using 1095 Cro-Van, a great value steel. Pineland allows our companies to perfect what we do best and complement one another.” Silver Grade users will get the benefit of Spartan’s innovative designs in a proven, hard use steel that won’t bust their budgets. Bronze Grade knives will be for entry level knife buyers, who typically buy offshore products, to get their feet wet, but often move up to higher grade cutlery as their interest in knives intensifies.