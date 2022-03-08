Spotlight New Gear
May/June 2022 Issue
Rogue Holster System
CrossBreed Holsters
At the heart of CrossBreed Holsters’ new Rogue Holster System is a two-piece, all-Kydex gun pocket. Molded for precise fit, the holster pocket features a smooth skin side for comfort. Screw holes and slots allow for multiple positioning and retention adjustment so the Rogue can be oriented for custom carry locations including strong side, appendix and cross-draw. The holster also works with both stock and modified handguns and comes with an all-Kydex mag pouch. MSRP: $79.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, CrossBreedHolsters.com
XR920 Crossover Pistol
Shadow Systems Corp.
The XR920 Crossover Pistol was born out of a custom request for law enforcement. It has a compact-length slide machined from 17-4 stainless steel and a full 17+1 capacity frame. Chambered in 9mm with a 7.25″ barrel, the pistol’s polymer frame is ergonomically designed and has an aggressive grip texture and extended beavertail. The XR920 crossover showcases two styles — Combat and Elite. MSRP: From $1,046. For more info: (469) 663-6359, ShadowSystemsCorp.com
Vespid 30L Backpack
KITANICA Bag Lab
The Vespid 30L Backpack from KITANICA is constructed of 500D CORDURA Fabric and 210D nylon. The pack’s 4-zipper opening allows top-, front- and full-loading access to contents. The harness is fully adjustable and padded with closed cell foam and spacer mesh. Inside are vertical sleeves for a laptop, tablet or notebook and water bottles. There are mesh pockets too. MSRP: $180. For more info: (415) 305-7663, Kitanica.com
Compound Arc Angel OWB Holster
Versacarry
Versacarry’s Compound Arc Angel OWB Holster is made of vegetable-tanned water buffalo leather sewn together with industrial-grade bonded nylon thread. Designed for carry with a standard 1.5″-wide belt, its features include an embedded polymer insert, a double-ply backing and a raised protective backing. Though this holster is not optics or light compatible, the Crimson Trace laser can be accommodated for certain makes and models. MSRP: $84.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
Taurus GX4 T.O.R.O. 9mm
Taurus
Taurus introduces the next iteration of its GX4 micro-compact pistol with the Taurus GX4 T.O.R.O. 9mm. It adopts the Taurus Optic Ready Option mounting system to allow use of a flush-mount slide cover plate for non-optic options. The mounting pattern covers the Shield RMSc, Holosun HS507K and HS407K, the SIG RomeoZero and more. Installation of a compatible red dot optic onto the Taurus GX4 T.O.R.O. is fast, easy and does not require the services of a gunsmith. MSRP: $468.18. For more info: (800) 327-3776, TaurusUSA.com
Heritage Barkeep Boot
Heritage Mfg. Inc.
The Heritage Barkeep Boot is a pint-sized revolver with an Old West flair. Heritage Manufacturing’s single-action revolver comes chambered and ships with a .22 LR rimfire cylinder. It is compatible with the Heritage .22 WMR cylinder but the .22 WMR round’s performance will not be optimal because of the short 1″ barrel. The Barkeep Boot has an OAL of 6.38″ and weighs 25.5 oz. It comes in three bird head grip options: Custom Wood Black Grips, Custom Engraved Wood Grips and Gray Pearl. MSRP: $196.80 for Wood Black Grips; $205.38 for the other two. For more info: (229) 515-8099, HeritageMfg.com
Birdshead-Style Wrangler Revolvers
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Ruger introduces three new models to the Wrangler line of single-action revolvers. These Birdshead-Style Wrangler Revolvers feature a 3.75″ cold hammer-forged barrel and Ruger Birdshead-pattern grip frame, creating a compact and affordable firearm. They are chambered in .22 LR and offered in three Cerakote colors — black, silver and burnt bronze. Each Wrangler has a blade front and integral notch rear sight, with standard black grip panels that can be swapped for aftermarket Ruger Birdshead-pattern grips. MSRP: From $269. For more info: (336) 949-5200, Ruger.com
Premium Weighted Don’t Tread On Me
Templar Knife
The large, dagger-style Premium Weighted Don’t Tread On Me knife weighs 8.6 oz. and is made of aluminum zinc oxide and CNC’d inside. Its 3.55″ blade is Black oxide stonewashed powder D2. Templar’s Premium Weighted Don’t Tread On Me knife comes in three sizes (Large, Slim and Small) and six blade styles (Dagger, Tanto, Drop, Dagger Serrated, Tanto Serrated and Drop Serrated). MSRP: $109.99 for Small; $129.99 for Large and Slim. For more info: (833) 855-6433, TemplarKnife.com
Damascus 1911
Standard Mfg. Co.
The full-size Damascus 1911 was made using techniques dating back to medieval times. Its frame and slide are hand forged by old-world artisans to make a chain-pattern Damascus. Standard Manufacturing’s master gunsmiths then take the Damascus blocks and make each 1911 individually. Features include a 5″ stainless steel match grade barrel with match bushing, lowered and flared ejection port and rear slide serrations, high profile low-mount tactical sights, a medium solid match grade trigger with 4.5-lb. trigger pull and more. MSRP: $5,999. For more info: (860) 225-6581, STDGun.com
The Sonoran
TOPS Knives
TOPS Knives’ The Sonoran, designed by Dave Holladay, a primitive skills expert, is a working example of what his ideal blade would be. It looks like a traditional Puukko but with more of a trailing point than a straight back and a little more contour in the handle. With an OAL of 7.75″, its 1095 RC 56-58 steel blade is 3.75″ long, 0.160″ thick with a tumble finish. The handle is tan G-10 and comes with a brown leather sheath. MSRP: $170. For more info: (208) 542-0113, TOPSKnives.com
SFX9 Solid Frame 4" Compact
Wilson Combat
Wilson Combat’s X9 family continues its performance-driven evolution with the SFX9 Solid Frame 4″ Compact. This variant of the SFX9 has a 4″ compact top-end mated with the new 15-round Solid Frame (SF) thin and lightweight aluminum grip frame. The SFX9 frame is machined from T6-7075 aluminum and is light enough to carry for long periods. The frame’s enhanced grip shape enhances recoil control during rapid-fire and extended range sessions. MSRP: $2,895. For more info: (800) 955-4856, shopWilsonCombat.com
OWB Magazine Holder
Remora Holsters
Remora’s OWB (Outside the Waistband) Magazine Holder features a full-side Velcro flap that allows adjustment for perfect cant and comfort. All magazine holders are of the same original “Non-Slip” material used for IWB carry. The holder can accommodate a single stack .22 to a double stack .45 magazine, speed strip, small flashlight, or knife. It’s the ideal combination when paired with Remora’s OWB Holster. MSRP: $22.95. For more info: (239) 316-7770, RemoraHolsters.com
Girsan MC9
EAA Corp.
EAA’s all-new Girsan MC9 with integral built-in optics allows for a steady, smooth focus on target with zero shaking or distortion. The Fast Target Acquisition Red Dot Optic (FAR-DOT) mounts even without an optics adaptor plate. With an OAL of 7.5″ and weighing 1.4 lbs., this 9mm pistol comes in a Standard or Match model with three interchangeable backstraps for a customized grip. A rail in front offers attachment of lights or lasers. MSRP: $568. For more info: (321) 639-4842, EAACorp.com