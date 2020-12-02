Over the past 20 years, the Warren Osborne 940 has cemented itself as an iconic blade design with dozens of variants. New from Benchmade, the Osborne family has expanded to include the long-awaited mini variation, the Mini Osborne 945K-1.
Upholding the same styling of the 940 with a scaled-down profile, the new Mini Osborne sports a black CPM-S30V steel, 2.92” reverse tanto blade with black G10 grips featuring a blue base layer and mini split arrow pocket clip. Measuring 6.76” overall when open and weighing 2.19oz., the Mini Osborne is one giant leap for one small knife. MSRP is $205.
For more info: benchmade.com
Stay Sharp: New Knives from Benchmade, Toor Knives
Everyday carry knives are an invaluable tool. Whether breaking down boxes from holiday shopping or protecting yourself where concealed carry is frowned upon, carrying a blade in your pocket or on your belt is a must. But just like carry guns, there are just as many options as there are uses.
From two companies known for high-quality blades, Benchmade and Toor Knives, are new knives with refined purpose and style to match.
Toor x Haley Strategic Darter
Veteran-owned and operated, Toor Knives was founded in 2016 on the basic principle of manufacturing hard use blades at an affordable price. Combining Toor’s bladesmithing capabilities with Travis Haley’s tactical experience and expertise, the two brands have collaborated on “the best fighting blade on the market” — the Darter.
A midsize fixed blade knife, the Darter is constructed from heat-treated Next Gen CPM3V steel and fitted with textured G10 handles, available in Coyote, Ranger Green and a Haley Strategic-exclusive two-tone Disruptive Grey with red accents. Measuring 4.25” long, the blade features reverse serrations on the spine as an alternative fighting edge. MSRP is $395.
For more info: toorknives.com, haleystrategic.com