Over the past 20 years, the Warren Osborne 940 has cemented itself as an iconic blade design with dozens of variants. New from Benchmade, the Osborne family has expanded to include the long-awaited mini variation, the Mini Osborne 945K-1.

Upholding the same styling of the 940 with a scaled-down profile, the new Mini Osborne sports a black CPM-S30V steel, 2.92” reverse tanto blade with black G10 grips featuring a blue base layer and mini split arrow pocket clip. Measuring 6.76” overall when open and weighing 2.19oz., the Mini Osborne is one giant leap for one small knife. MSRP is $205.

For more info: benchmade.com