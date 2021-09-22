Columbia River Knife & Tool recently celebrated 25 years as one of the hottest cutlery companies on the planet and brought with it a major change. Founder Rod Bremer announced his plans to retire from the President’s role of CRKT (as it’s commonly known) and he didn’t have to look far for his replacement. Mark Schreiber, his son-in-law, had been a longtime employee of the company and was deemed the perfect fit to replace Bremer. We were chompin’ at the bit to find out more about Mark and get his thoughts on taking over the reins.

We started by asking Mark to give us a little career background and inquired as to how he came to join the company. “Prior to joining CRKT, I lived in the world of software and IT. I graduated college with a Computer Science degree,” Mark tells Handgunner. “I was working at a company that developed software for online banking, leading teams that implemented the online banking websites for some of the largest financial institutions in the U.S. and abroad. My introduction to CRKT and the world of knives started much earlier when I married my wife, Thea, Rod’s oldest daughter in the summer of 1994 — just a few months after Rod founded CRKT. I got a front-row seat to see Rod build CRKT from the ground up with incredible grit and determination.”

While not a huge knife enthusiast initially, Schreiber found himself drawn into the world of sharp steel. “Rod would always show me the latest knives they were working on and share stories of his travels across the country and the world to meet designers, customers, attend trade shows, and visit factories,” Mark informs us. Then a chance fishing trip sealed the deal. “We went up to Alaska to fish for halibut and salmon. It was an absolute blast. Knifemaker and designer Russ Kommer was living up there at the time and took us everywhere, giving us the full Alaska experience. Knifemakers Brian Tighe and Greg Lightfoot went halibut fishing with us, and I just remember the passion that everyone had for their craft, the respect they had for each other, and the camaraderie between them and Rod. They each had their own unique style and background, yet all came together over the common bond of knifemaking. It was amazing to see that.

“I was fascinated by it all and expressed to Rod that if there was ever an opportunity where it would make sense for me to join the family business, we should talk. That opportunity came in 2010 and, after several months of discussion to make sure the decision was right for our family and CRKT, I made the leap and joined CRKT in November 2010 as the IT Manager.”