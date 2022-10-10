The Buck Rocks Here: Buck Knives Makes Your Outdoors Come Alive

Technology Galore

The Buck Knives name was built on a firm foundation of fixed-blade knives for use in the great outdoors. Although Buck still offers their early stacked handled fixers for devotees, their new modern fare resides in a whole ’nother world. The Buck Pursuit series of fixed-blades and folders are real eye-openers, combining new technology with function and flash for any outdoor foray you choose.

The Buck 657 Pursuit Large Guthook is 9.50″ overall with 4.25″ of the total in a Drop Point blade with a deep gut hook notched into its forward spine. The blade steel is 420HC stainless steel with an option of top-shelf S35VN stainless on the 657 Pro model. The full tang Pursuit 657 Guthook’s handle is supple two-tone Versaflex rubber with optional green/black or orange/black scales, and there’s a section of the rear handle with exposed steel jimping serving as a sure-footed thumb rest. An alternate 657 model without the guthook is also available and a polyester sheath locking flap is included with both.

Buck 110s have skinned an ocean-load of game and the 659 Pursuit Pro Large Folder is hell-bent on doing the same. Pictured here is the Pro model with premium S35VN stainless steel — but you can also opt for the less expensive 420HC stainless. The blade is a 3.65″ Clip Point with a flesh-grabbing re-curved cutting edge, a bevel grind for enhanced penetration and jimping on the spine for choking up while cutting. The handle echoes its fixed blade siblings with color optional two-tone Versaflex scales and at mid-spine is a lock-back mechanism (just like the 110). You’ll appreciate the 659 Pursuit Pro’s light weight — 3.8 oz. as opposed to the 7.2 oz. of its famed Buck 110 ancestor. A Polyester belt pouch is included for the toting chores.

The 685 BuckLite Max II Large and 684 BuckLite Max II Small are part of a series of Bucks with affordable price tags. The BuckLite Max II Large is 8.875″ overall, sporting a 3.50″ Drop Point blade with both plain and guthook versions available. Blade steel is workhorse 420HC stainless with a hollow grind and stonewash finish. The Max II’s 4.0″ full-tang handle has textured Dynaflex rubber scales designed with a deep finger choil for a sure grip. True to its “BuckLite” moniker, this fixer checks in at an easy-to-manage 4.3 oz. and is delivered with a black polyester sheath. The 685 BuckLite Max II is a field knife large enough to handle a variety of tough chores.

The Max II Small has all the attributes of its big brother in a more compact package better suited for skinning game. If you process a lot of game, this 7.50″ overall with a 3.25″ blade weighs in at a paltry 2.80 oz. and is the perfect companion to the guthook version of the Max II Large. You’ll be a deer dressing machine with this combo.

Buck’s 104 Compadre Camp Knife looks a little old-fashioned compared to their modern fare, but it’s very much up-to-date with current Bushcraft knives. Working with wood, slicing rope or cord, batoning firewood and preparing vittles are this 9.50″ workhorse’s strengths. The Compadre’s 4.50″ hollow-ground 5160 high-carbon steel Drop Point blade has a tough, black Cerakote finish from stem to stern for keeping the cooties at bay — and the blade’s spine is squared to throw firestarter sparks. The Compadre’s 5.0″ handle has durable tan Micarta scales and its flared base and lanyard hole with the lanyard of your choice attached will make for a secure grip. A black leather sheath is provided for belt carry.