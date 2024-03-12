Online Exclusive: Ruger 75th Anniversary MKIV .22 Pistol

The Joys of Ballistol

Written By Tom McHale
You experienced shooters and professional tinkerers out there likely already know many of the uses for this stuff, but for those youngsters reading this, here’s a valuable tip: Look for the green can.

It’ll do everything under the sun in your gun room — and much, much more. Think of it as a general-purpose cleaner and protectant. Part of the secret is its modest level of alkalinity, which neutralizes acids. That makes it an excellent black powder solvent. Just mix with a couple of parts water to one part Ballistol, and you’re good to go.

For smokeless firearms, it eats carbon residue and dissolves moderate amounts of copper and lead, so it’s a great general-purpose cleaner. Oh, and that alkalinity will handily address the negative impacts of shooting corrosive ammo.

But there’s more. It is not only wood-friendly, it helps preserve and protect, so apply it liberally to rifle and pistol stocks, too. It even conditions leather.

Ballistol is available in liquid, spray and even Ballistol-infused wipes. Handy stuff. Ballistol.com

A variety of Ballistol products in their notable green packaging.
