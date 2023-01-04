The Tactics Of Light

When

White light should help identify the target you’re about to engage. The officer’s light may impede or impair the threat’s ability to see or shoot back. But, light in the threat’s eyes won’t keep their finger from pulling a trigger and sending a round towards your light source. So when do you use the light?

Use it as little as possible so as not draw attention — common sense. If you have multiple suspects and you engage and down a threat, standing there with the light on the downed threat makes you a target.

Remember, once you turn on a modern hand torch, threats rooms away pretty much know you’re present. Could they shoot at you thru the walls? Yes, I guess they could. But, I’m pretty sure you shouldn’t shoot back through the walls without confirming the threat, possible bystander or hostage being present.

A very rare commodity should be added to the mix — common sense. I’m pretty sure it’s better to see what the hell is going on in front of you than wandering around in the dark. Yeah, yeah, yeah, “we own the night,” so if you like fighting in the dark you’re welcome to my share. Is the light being on dangerous? Can the light draw fire? Yes and yes, then again your options are wander in the dark and engage threats without confirmation of weapons and or hostages or turn the light on to see and act accordingly.