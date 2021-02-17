3 New CRKT Knives Sure
to Turn Heads
Like the KelTec of knives, Columbia River Knife & Tool — better known as CRKT — is known for their unique blade designs. But, when you collaborate with the best knife designers in the world to bring the most innovative knives to the market, unique is what you get.
Among CRKT’s new offerings for 2021, we picked out three knives sure to make you, and anyone you show, do a double-take.
CRKT Compano
The smallest of the three, the Compano is part folding knife, part carabiner. Designed by Mike Bond out of Pearl City, Hawaii, the knife measures 3.22” closed before disengaging the slip joint to reveal the 1.42” high carbon stainless steel (5Cr15MoV) plain-edge blade. The knife body is made from stainless steel with a stonewash finish and bronze accents. Weighing 2.2 oz., the Compano can easily be clipped to your pants belt loop, keychain or backpack as an everyday companion to your pocket knife. MSRP is $49.99.
CRKT Nirk Tighe Green
Originally launched in 2012, the Nirk Tighe Green is the latest colorway of the futuristic Brian Tighe and Glenn Klecker designed folding knife. Sporting a 3.17” stainless steel (8Cr14MoV ) drop point blade, the knife gets its distinctive look from its two-tone stainless steel handle, now with green accents. Crafted around the patented Klecker Lock integrated into the handle and a smooth ball bearing pivot system, the knife is sure to be the winner of any EDC show-and-tell. Also available in blue, MSRP is $59.99.
CRKT Ritual
Jumping out of the history books and into your pocket, the new Ritual resembles an old-world Persian fixed blade. Designed by Alan Folts in Melbourne, Fla., the folding knife features a large 4.17” sweeping blade made from Sandvick 12C27 and attractive ivory micarta scales with blue stainless steel bolster. An assisted opening flipper, an IKBS ball bearing pivot system makes for a smooth rotation of the 9.88” overall-length knife. From engaging in hand-to-hand combat in ancient Persia to simple everyday tasks, carrying the Ritual will likely live up to its name. MSRP is $125.
For more info: crkt.com
