Like the KelTec of knives, Columbia River Knife & Tool — better known as CRKT — is known for their unique blade designs. But, when you collaborate with the best knife designers in the world to bring the most innovative knives to the market, unique is what you get.

Among CRKT’s new offerings for 2021, we picked out three knives sure to make you, and anyone you show, do a double-take.





CRKT Compano



The smallest of the three, the Compano is part folding knife, part carabiner. Designed by Mike Bond out of Pearl City, Hawaii, the knife measures 3.22” closed before disengaging the slip joint to reveal the 1.42” high carbon stainless steel (5Cr15MoV) plain-edge blade. The knife body is made from stainless steel with a stonewash finish and bronze accents. Weighing 2.2 oz., the Compano can easily be clipped to your pants belt loop, keychain or backpack as an everyday companion to your pocket knife. MSRP is $49.99.