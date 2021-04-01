Sourdoughs of the Yukon identified “greenhorns” by the telltale sign of the blade they carried. The bigger the blade, the greener the “tenderfoot.” Sourdoughs knew most cutting chores were handled easier with smaller, lighter knives, instead of a cumbersome, foot-long Bowie.

Tomos Reynoso, of Argentina, understands the Sourdough’s way of thinking, and it’s the inspiration for his new knife, the Hornero. The Hornero is a 3″ fixed-blade knife sporting a full-sized handle. The blade shape is unique in its own right, looking like a hybrid sheepsfoot blade. Instead of a traditional straight edge, it has a curved underbelly. This provides the user with a utilitarian point for intricate cutting, while the rounded underbelly is perfect for skinning.