Have No Fear

Relax, have I got the gadget for you! And it’s fun to use, too! Called the Wyoming Sight Drifter (WSD), this handy tool will have you drifting your sights in no time. The soft brass heads won’t mar, scar, or scratch your new sights.

It’s as easy as pulling back on the spring-loaded drifter and letting loose, kind of like sling-shotting your sights in place. For tough, tight fits between sight and dovetail, pull back more; for final sight-in tuning, barely pull back. If you go too far, simply push from the opposite side to get sighted in.