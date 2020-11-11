Stones, Style And Door Stops

Opening my e-mail these days is a double-edged sword, folks. It’s great so many of you are comfortable writing and askin’ me just about anything. On the other hand, the sheer numbers are gettin’ staggering, and all you guys want to know is everything! My policy is to answer every e-mail, but this month, I’m gonna try to whack a flock of birds with a single stone, okay? Each line or phrase here answers multiple inquiries by multiple mobs of you.

“Who are you? What are you? John Connor is a nom de plume, and you got it from those Terminator movies, right?” Nope. De plume, de guerre, whatever. I was writing and fighting under John Connor long before Ahnold’s movies, and I can sign certain checks and pass through certain doors with it. All else must remain as it is, shrouded in legend, myth and mystery. (I just love that line — ain’t it cool?)

What am I? I’m a warrior, and I say that with no embarrassment, hesitation, or any particular pride. Pride or tickshame should hinge on the morality and ethics of how you think and act, not on titles, position or appellation. My life has been devoted to the art and science of defeating domestic predators and foreign enemies by force of arms, strength of will, distraction and stealth. I’ve done okay at that, and some scribbling.

My favorite titles are “faithful husband” and “Dad.” There are lots of warriors out there titled “insurance broker,” “diesel mechanic,” and “high school teacher.” They’re just not working full-time at the warrior gig. Neither am I anymore. The Memsaab prefers a shift in the balance of “Scribbler-Soldier” to more of the “scribbler” role — I presume, because she likes me home to take out the kitchen trash. That, and my dog, Sancho Panza, gives me this look like, “Hey, this ball ain’t gonna throw itself, dummy! Where you goin’?”