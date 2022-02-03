But, How?

So, how do you achieve the ability to get more product on store shelves and simultaneously provide a much lower cost option to the market, with no reduction to the integrity and performance of the product? The engineers at Bond Arms explored this question and came to the conclusion that the finishing work was about half the cost of production. And by altering the process to remove the most expensive part, they created the Rowdy and the Roughneck. The machined high-grade stainless parts are worked to get any rough edges or tool marks off, and then bead blasted to a soft matte finish. This is then followed up with some polishing of certain areas — most noticeably the flat sides of the barrels — until they have a very nice brushed stainless-steel finish. Same high-quality gun, same rugged reliability, same diversity of calibers and 100% barrel compatibility — at about half the cost.

I was able to test both the Roughneck and the Rough N Rowdy. The Rough N Rowdy has a 3″ barrel and is chambered for .45 Colt and/or .410 shotshell. The Roughneck is 9mm with a 2 1/2″ barrel. The combination of bead-blasted and brushed finish makes an attractive-looking gun. The black rubber grips are appropriate to the look and provide a great non-slip handle.

Loading the Bond guns consists of unlatching the double barrel and rotating it up and back. Two rounds are dropped into the exposed chambers, and the barrel is rotated back and latched into position. The lockup of the barrels is excellent. There is no wiggle or looseness. The guns are single-action-only, so you’ll need to fully cock the hammer to fire. The hammer has a large spur easily manipulated with the thumb. The trigger of the derringer remains set back near the rear of the trigger guard. Pulling the trigger is really more a rolling motion than a straight pull rearward. The trigger guard of the Roughneck and Rough N Ready models is removable, in traditional Bond style.