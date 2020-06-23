A Dear Old Friend

A Colt And A Case

I picked up this used Colt Anaconda about 20 years ago in a small gun shop. It was my first big bore pistol, as I had previously only bought rimfires for varmint hunting. It has a very light single action trigger and a good double-action. I changed the grips, had it Mag-na-ported and mounted a red dot on top for a while that allowed me to easily hit any target out to 100 yards.

In my younger days of reloading, I made up heavy reloads for 325 grain lead gas-checked bullets. Even heavily crimped, the recoil would separate bullet from the case before the fourth round could line up behind the barrel. Rightfully, I got scared of this load and still have the rest of the bullets in the same box in the back of my reloading stuff.

My son presented me with a Smith & Wesson 686 6-shot a few years ago that become my go-to gun, and I often use it for Speed Steel. With a red dot on top, it puts me in the open revolver classification at our small local club. I usually win my class, but that’s not because of my fine shooting, but because most other shooters buy pistols, not revolvers, and no one else mounts a red dot on top. For whatever reason, winning is better than not.

I used to shoot late afternoons and once asked Hodgdon how to reduce muzzle flash. Their answer was: “With magnum guns and magnum powder you get magnum flash.” I’ve never gotten a better answer than that.

Oh, and behind the revolver is a Case stiletto knife with I found at a gun show commemorating the 60th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. I tried to find more information about it but was unable.

David

Oregon

Editors Note: We did some research and found the Case & Sons knife was released in 2001 and features authentic steel from production in WWII. Apparently, the blades were found in a warehouse and turned into commemoratives. The design is a Fairbairn-Sykes fighting knife pattern, similar to that used by British and U.S. forces during the war.