A Master Gunsmith's One-of-a-Kind: The Seecamp Compact 1911… Double-Action

Bob Angell’s Gun

The most unusual part of this gun isn’t technically the gun at all: It’s the holster and the letters “R A” engraved on the bottom of the gun may give us a clue about why this is. This pistol was made for Robert “Bob” Angell, who surfaces in both the gun and custom knife worlds in the ’70s and ’80s. Angell worked with pioneering concealment holster makers Chic Gaylord and Paris Theodore of Seventrees (and ASP pistol) fame and was reportedly involved early on in using Kydex for knife scabbards and holsters. It’s hard to find much detailed information on Angell: He’s mentioned in Knives ’83 as the designer of a fixed blade and matching shoulder harness, but other than that, even the internet doesn’t have much to say about him. If you do, please email me care of this magazine, as I’d like to know more.

While I have no definitive information on it, it seems likely to me it was Angell’s idea to replace the top left grip screw of the Seecamp auto with a snap so the matching shoulder holster’s thumb break, rather than wrapping around the gun, snaps directly to it. Very clever, and the gun even came with a spare grip panel and snap insert.

After a century-plus, the idea of what a custom 1911 should look like is fairly crystallized. In the earlier days, though, imagination and craftsmanship created some very interesting pistols many of us have never seen, and this one is a prime example.

Special thanks to Wayne F. Novak and Anthony Lombardo.

