To Fix Or Not?

From the wear on the finish it was obvious it had a lot of use. And since it was chambered in the most powerful cartridge of the day I can at least imagine this Perfect Packin’ Pistol saw a lot of everyday use. The larger issue was the fact, as beautiful as this sixgun is, I have to say it was absolutely the most exasperating sixgun I’ve encountered in over 60 years of shooting. Many sixguns will shoot anything well that will fit into the cylinder. However, this single action .357 Magnum was very picky. Of 18 handloaded .357 Magnum and .38/44 loads only six would group five shots at 1″ or less at 20 yards.

I felt the accuracy could definitely be improved. The forcing cone was very short and I thought perhaps re-cutting it would help the accuracy. I was also in a dilemma of a historical sort — to refinish or not? Normally I would not consider refinishing a First Generation Colt Single Action, however this is not a factory original sixgun. I can see it beautifully re-blued with a case hardened frame and hammer and fitted custom stocks. On the other hand, however, would I be removing some true sixgun history in the process?

His Esteemed Editorship, Roy, asked readers to drop him a line about their thoughts on this issue. He not only received feedback, but I also had personal phone calls and e-mails. Responses fell into three categories: Yes, restore it. No, leave it alone. And then there are those who hedged their bets and gave reasons for going either way. Here are some of the responses from those who said leave it alone: Claude says “Please enjoy the old colt just as it is and listen to its stories.” Tom’s response was “Tell Taffin not to refinish the gun, he’ll ruin it.” “Don’t do it, John !” came from Seth.

I received several phone calls and emails from friends who said go for it. The following responses gave me both options, so I had to make a choice as to which one to go with. Eric said: “If money is no object and you can write another article based on the refinishing you get done, then do it and offer something really unique.” Jan responded with: “If it’s a field gun, refinish and refit it as necessary.” And from Hal, he shared in no uncertain terms: “Refinishing this gun would be a crime, but a restoration might re-create a true masterpiece.” I wonder if he’s a politician?

My favorite response was also published in the July/August 2019 Handgunner and it came from Janet: “Restore it John! Make it purty! We gals aren’t afraid of a bit of makeup and neither is that gun, I’ll bet.” Janet I love you — you’re my kind of gal.