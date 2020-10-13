A Survey of Revolver Grips

Revolvers may not be “in-fashion” nowadays, but there are still those who enjoy them for their simplicity, versatility, large-caliber chamberings and nostalgia. If you’re reading this, you likely fall into this category.

Digging through the American Handgunner archive, I stumbled upon the ‘Handgunning Hints’ feature from Bennett Viken and Robin Sutton in the Nov/Dec 1989 issue. Titled “A Quick Survey of Revolver Grips,” the old hand-drawn graphics immediately caught my eye.

While revolver grip design hasn’t changed much since this article was first published, new materials and manufacturing techniques have made grips with different colors, textures and features possible. Now, more than 30 years later, I thought I’d update this classic article with modern, photo examples.

The following text is taken directly from the original article.