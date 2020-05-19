An Airweight Night

I started my career as a police officer in 1972 and carried a department-owned Smith & Wesson Victory Model .38 in a Jordan Border Patrol holster. Older and wiser officers than I suggested I acquire a covered hammer J frame to use as a back-up and off-duty gun.

I found a homeless Airweight Bodyguard at a local pawn shop and arranged a payment schedule to make it mine on a rookie’s salary. Stoked with lead target wadcutters and wearing a Tyler T-Grip, it worked well. In the humid North Carolina summers, I carried it in an ankle holster and in my Tuffy coat pocket in the winter.

Some 19 years later, after a refurbish at the S&W factory, the Airweight still rode on my ankle. In June, 1991, two years into a 10.5-year stint as Chief of Police, the department I inherited used the S&W 5906 9mm in a retention holster and mandated seat belt use in moving vehicles. As I left a community meeting in a transitional neighborhood, the dispatcher put out an “All Cars Alert” about a caller reporting a male subject with a knife chasing another male subject about two blocks over from my location. In uniform but driving an unmarked car, I checked in response.

As I rounded a corner near the location, I saw a white male running toward the corner on the opposite side of the street with no other person in sight. I hit the wig-wag lights, threw the car in park and yelled out the winder at the person running to find out where his pursuer was. As he turned toward me, I recognized him as a local street person with mental problems and from the snarl on his face knew he was off his meds. Further, as he changed directions and ran straight for me, I saw an open “hawksbill” knife clenched in his right hand. Knowing I had no time to do anything else before he came through my car’s open window, I grabbed the backup .38 off my ankle and aimed it at his face.

Off his meds or not, he skidded to a stop about 10 feet away and dropped the knife in the street. I directed him to back away with his hands up and held him in that position a very short time until another car took him in custody. We never located the other person, and he said he was running from a “demon.”

I no longer own that Airweight, but I remember that night.

Robert Cansler

Chief of Police (Ret)

North Carolina