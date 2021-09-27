Legendary Implement

The P08 Parabellum is as much art as war machine. In my mind that it has a function it accomplishes so efficiently elevates it above the sort that just hangs on the wall or sits on a shelf.

Let us not forget Herr Luger also designed the 9mm Parabellum cartridge. This little 9x19mm masterpiece is the most produced metallic cartridge in history. It still rolls out of munitions factories the world over to the tune of billions of rounds per year even today. This fact might seem an afterthought in light of the handgun that bears his name speaks volumes regarding the man’s genius.

“Let him who longs for peace prepare for war — Si vis pacem, para bellum.” The phrase so moved Georg Luger he christened both his pistol and the cartridge it fired the Parabellum in tribute.

Names like GLOCK, Kalashnikov and Stoner have earned incontrovertible positions in the lore of firearms design. While they have each in their own way legitimately shaped the direction of mankind in the last century, they seem to a man to be pragmatists. They built tools that were revolutionary but industrial. Their weapons equip men at arms on a breathtaking scale.

By contrast, Herr Luger shared comparable motivations yet produced his product under utterly dissimilar circumstances. His pistol yielded reliable service to generations of his countrymen at war, yet was produced in a time when engineering was arguably as much aesthetics as math.

I have lived to shoot my entire life and have written for the gun press for 20 years. That I was in my 5th decade before I purchased one of these remarkable handguns and really came to admire it is one of those imponderables in my world.

A great man once extolled art is where you find it. In the case of Georg Luger’s amazing artificial knee, the translation of human anatomy to engineering and then on to ordnance is an extraordinary bit of serendipity. In my view, it handily qualifies as art.

Special thanks to World War Supply for the quality reproduction military equipment used in this article.

For more info: WorldWarSupply.com

