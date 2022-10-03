Avoiding The Sixgun Doctor

Jackson Hole Jake

This day he’s all decked out in his cowboy shooting duds. He’s loaded up a batch of low velocity .38 lead RN ammo for his new model .357 Ruger Blackhawk. He’s put a slew of magnums through the gun with no problems and figured he’d merely download it after deciding to join up and get a cowboy moniker. Jake’s up against some computer geek who must think he’s tough because his moniker is El Diablo. Jake’s teaching Diablo some religion until he thumbs back his Ruger and it fails to full cock. He tries again and again. Still no full cock. El Diablo thinks he’s won. Not so fast, Comanchero.

Jake fixed one of the reasons why a Blackhawk fails to cock right then and there. The base pin had worked its way forward and all he did was push it back in. Then he finished the religion lesson. The other reasons why Jakes Blackhawk might break he couldn’t have fixed on the spot but — not being a beeliner — he could fix most of them himself.

For instance, the transfer bar on his gun might have become bent. If he’d anticipated that possibility, he’s have ordered a new one, dropped it in and deep-sixed the one that got messed up. If the original hammer’s full cock notch had broken off, he could have done the same. Ditto with the base pin latch assembly, which may have been why the pin loosened-up in the first place — or could have installed a new base pin.